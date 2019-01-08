Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL playoffs

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

College poll

AP Top 25

(Final)

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Clemson (61);15-0;1525;2

2. Alabama;14-1;1462;1

3. Ohio St.;13-1;1364;5

4. Oklahoma;12-2;1356;4

5. Not. Dame;12-1;1286;3

6. LSU;10-3;1119;11

7. Florida;10-3;1103;10

7. Georgia;11-3;1103;6

9. Texas;10-4;1076;14

10. Wash. St.;11-2;959;12

11. UCF;12-1;898;7

12. Kentucky;10-3;820;16

13. Washington;10-4;806;9

14. Michigan;10-3;745;8

15. Syracuse;10-3;683;17

16. Texas A&M;9-4;552;21

17. Penn St.;9-4;492;13

18. Fresno St.;12-2;466;19

19. Army;11-2;418;22

20. W. Virginia;8-4;296;15

21. Northwestern;9-5;284;NR

22. Utah St.;11-2;188;NR

23. Boise St.;10-3;184;23

24. Cincinnati;11-2;171;NR

25. Iowa;9-4;120;NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 96, Stanford 52, Mississippi St. 45, Utah 43, UAB 32, Iowa St. 26, Auburn 15, Oregon 11, Missouri 10, Troy 6, Georgia Southern 6, Oklahoma St. 3, Wisconsin 2, NC State 2.

