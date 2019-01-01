NFL playoffs
Wild-card round
GAMES SATURDAY
Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)
Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 12
Baltimore/L.A. Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 13
Houston/Baltimore/L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
College bowls
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Oregon 7, Michigan St. 6
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. 38, Missouri 33
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern 31, Utah 20
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M 52, North Carolina St. 13
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa 27, Mississippi St. 22
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky 27, Penn St. 24
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU 40, Central Florida 32
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. 28, Washington 23
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas 28, Georgia 21
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
