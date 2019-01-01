Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Wild-card round

GAMES SATURDAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Baltimore/L.A. Chargers/Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 13

Houston/Baltimore/L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

College bowls

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Cincinnati 35, Virginia Tech 31

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Oregon 7, Michigan St. 6

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. 38, Missouri 33

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern 31, Utah 20

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M 52, North Carolina St. 13

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa 27, Mississippi St. 22

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Kentucky 27, Penn St. 24

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU 40, Central Florida 32

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio St. 28, Washington 23

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas 28, Georgia 21

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments