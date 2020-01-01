NFL playoffs
Wild-card playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference championships
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
College bowls
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Arizona St. 20, Florida St. 14
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Navy 20, Kansas St. 17
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming38, Georgia St. 17
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas 38, Utah 10
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia 26, Baylor 14
GAMES TODAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 2 p.m.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS Championship
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11
At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
