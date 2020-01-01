Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Wild-card playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

College bowls

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Arizona St. 20, Florida St. 14

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Navy 20, Kansas St. 17

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming38, Georgia St. 17

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas 38, Utah 10

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia 26, Baylor 14

GAMES TODAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 2 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS Championship

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11

At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

