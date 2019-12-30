NFL playoffs
Wild-card playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference championships
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
College bowls
MONDAY'S RESULTS
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20
Music City Bowl
Louisville 38, Mississippi St. 28
Redbox Bowl
California 35, Illinois 20
Orange Bowl
Florida 36, Virginia 28
GAMES TODAY
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 2 p.m.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS Championship
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11
At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
