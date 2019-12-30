Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Wild-card playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

College bowls

MONDAY'S RESULTS

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20

Music City Bowl

Louisville 38, Mississippi St. 28

Redbox Bowl

California 35, Illinois 20

Orange Bowl

Florida 36, Virginia 28

GAMES TODAY

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 2 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS Championship

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11

At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments