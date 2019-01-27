Try 1 month for 99¢
At Atlanta

New England vs. L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pro Bowl 

AFC 26, NFC 7

AFC;7;10;3;6 -- 26

NFC;0;0;0;7 -- 7

First quarter

AFC -- Ebron 18 pass from Mahomes (Myers kick), 11:32.

Second quarter

AFC -- Sherman 1 run (Myers kick), 13:00.

AFC -- FG Myers 31, :25.

Third quarter

AFC -- FG Myers 47, 4:06.

Fourth quarter

NFC -- Hooper 20 pass from Prescott (Rosas kick), 9:09.

AFC -- Ramsey 6 pass from Watson (pass failed), :22.

A -- NA.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—AFC, Hill 2-24, Sherman 4-11, Conner 6-11, Miller 4-6, Ingram 1-2, Gordon 1-0. NFC, Elliott 3-33, Barkley 2-10, Cohen 1-2, Kamara 2-2, Juszczyk 1-0.

PASSING -- AFC, Mahomes 7-14-0-156, Watson 7-15-1-128, Luck 7-17-1-81. NFC, Russell 5-8-0-68, Prescott 4-11-1-45, Trubisky 5-9-1-34, Thielen 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING -- AFC, Allen 4-95, Sherman 3-92, Cook 3-71, Conner 3-34, Hill 3-23, Ebron 1-18, Smith-Schuster 1-16, Gordon 1-10, Ramsey 1-6, Miller 1-0. NFC, Adams 2-41, Kittle 5-39, Hooper 1-20, Thielen 2-18, Elliott 2-14, Cooper 1-8, Barkley 1-7.

