NFL playoffs
Wild-card playoffs
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference championships
GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
NFL summary
VIKINGS 26, SAINTS 20, OT
Minnesota;3;10;7;0;6 — 26
New Orleans;3;7;0;10;0 — 20
First Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.
Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.
Second Quarter
NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.
Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.
Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.
Third Quarter
Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
NO—T. Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.
NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.
Overtime
Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.
A—73,038.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;NO
First downs;22;19
Total Net Yards;362;324
Rushes-yards;40-136;17-97
Passing;226;227
Punt Returns;2-17;4-44
Kickoff Returns;1-3;5-148
Interceptions Ret.;1-30;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;27-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-16;3-31
Punts;6-49.7;5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;4-26;6-52
Time of Possession;36:56;27:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.
PASSING — Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.
RECEIVING — Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O. Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T. Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — New Orleans, Lutz 43.
College bowls
GAME TODAY
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
College playoffs
FCS
GAME SATURDAY
Championship
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.