NFL playoffs

Wild-card playoffs

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

NFL summary

VIKINGS 26, SAINTS 20, OT

Minnesota;3;10;7;0;6 — 26

New Orleans;3;7;0;10;0 — 20

First Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 29, 9:52.

Min—FG Bailey 43, 4:05.

Second Quarter

NO—Kamara 4 run (Lutz kick), 9:18.

Min—FG Bailey 21, 2:54.

Min—D.Cook 5 run (Bailey kick), :23.

Third Quarter

Min—D.Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

NO—T. Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:31.

NO—FG Lutz 49, :02.

Overtime

Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins, 10:40.

A—73,038.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;NO

First downs;22;19

Total Net Yards;362;324

Rushes-yards;40-136;17-97

Passing;226;227

Punt Returns;2-17;4-44

Kickoff Returns;1-3;5-148

Interceptions Ret.;1-30;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-31-0;27-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-16;3-31

Punts;6-49.7;5-45.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;4-26;6-52

Time of Possession;36:56;27:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Minnesota, Cook 28-94, Mattison 5-20, Abdullah 1-9, Diggs 2-8, Ham 1-3, Thielen 1-3, Cousins 2-(minus 1). New Orleans, T.Hill 4-50, Murray 5-21, Kamara 7-21, Brees 1-5.

PASSING — Minnesota, Cousins 19-31-0-242. New Orleans, Brees 26-33-1-208, T.Hill 1-1-0-50.

RECEIVING — Minnesota, Thielen 7-129, Rudolph 4-31, Cook 3-36, Diggs 2-19, O. Johnson 2-17, Mattison 1-10. New Orleans, Kamara 8-34, Thomas 7-70, Cook 5-54, T. Hill 2-25, J.Hill 2-3, Harris 1-50, Ginn 1-18, Murray 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — New Orleans, Lutz 43.

College bowls

GAME TODAY

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

College playoffs

FCS

GAME SATURDAY

Championship

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

