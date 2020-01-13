Football: NFL playoff glance, college score, FCS rankings

NFL playoffs
Conference championships
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
College
CFP Championship
MONDAY'S RESULT
LSU 42, Clemson 25
FCS Coaches Top 25
Final
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (25);16-0;625;1
2. James Madison;14-2;600;2
3. Weber State;11-4;569;4
4. Montana State;11-4;551;5
5. Northern Iowa;10-5;505;6
6. Montana;10-4;495;8
7. Illinois St.;10-5;451;14
8. Kennesaw St.;11-3;405;9
9. Sacramento St.;9-4;396;3
10. Austin Peay;11-4;394;17
11. Central Ark.;9-4;363;7
12. S. Dakota St.;8-5;359;12
13. Monmouth;11-3;338;11
14. Nicholls;9-5;265;19
15. Villanova;9-4;256;10
16. SE Missouri St.;9-4;244;13
17. Wofford;8-4;215;15
18. S'theastern La.;8-5;183;24
19. Furman;8-5;154;16
20. Albany;9-5;137;NR
21. Dartmouth;9-1;125;20
22. CCSU;11-2;121;18
23. N.C. A&T;9-3;119;22
24. Yale;9-1;79;23
25. Florida A&M;9-2;61;21
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 36, Southern Illinois 26, San Diego 14, S.C. State 13, Towson 10, Holy Cross 9, Eastern Washington 4, UT Martin 3.