Football: NFL playoff glance, college score, FCS rankings
Football: NFL playoff glance, college score, FCS rankings

NFL playoffs

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

College

CFP Championship

MONDAY'S RESULT

LSU 42, Clemson 25

FCS Coaches Top 25

Final

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (25);16-0;625;1

2. James Madison;14-2;600;2

3. Weber State;11-4;569;4

4. Montana State;11-4;551;5

5. Northern Iowa;10-5;505;6

6. Montana;10-4;495;8

7. Illinois St.;10-5;451;14

8. Kennesaw St.;11-3;405;9

9. Sacramento St.;9-4;396;3

10. Austin Peay;11-4;394;17

11. Central Ark.;9-4;363;7

12. S. Dakota St.;8-5;359;12

13. Monmouth;11-3;338;11

14. Nicholls;9-5;265;19

15. Villanova;9-4;256;10

16. SE Missouri St.;9-4;244;13

17. Wofford;8-4;215;15

18. S'theastern La.;8-5;183;24

19. Furman;8-5;154;16

20. Albany;9-5;137;NR

21. Dartmouth;9-1;125;20

22. CCSU;11-2;121;18

23. N.C. A&T;9-3;119;22

24. Yale;9-1;79;23

25. Florida A&M;9-2;61;21

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 36, Southern Illinois 26, San Diego 14, S.C. State 13, Towson 10, Holy Cross 9, Eastern Washington 4, UT Martin 3.

