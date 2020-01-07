Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference championships

GAMES SUNDAY, JAN. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

GAME SUNDAY, FEB. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

College bowls

GAME MONDAY

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

College playoffs

FCS

GAME SATURDAY

Championship

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

