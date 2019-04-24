Clip art football

NFL Draft

Draft Order

ROUND 1

1. Arizona, 2. San Francisco, 3. N.Y. Jets, 4. Oakland, 5. Tampa Bay, 6. N.Y. Giants, 7. Jacksonville, 8. Detroit, 9. Buffalo, 10. Denver .

11. Cincinnati, 12. Green Bay, 13. Miami, 14. Atlanta, 15. Washington, 16. Carolina, 17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland), 18. Minnesota , 19. Tennessee, 20. Pittsburgh.

21. Seattle, 22. Baltimore, 23. Houston, 24. Oakland (from Chicago), 25. Philadelphia, 26. Indianapolis, 27. Oakland (from Dallas), 28. L.A. Chargers, 29. Seattle (from Kansas City ), 30. Green Bay (from New Orleans)

31. L.A. Rams, 32. New England

ROUND 2

33. Arizona, 34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), 35. Oakland, 36. San Francisco, 37. N.Y. Giants, 38. Jacksonville, 39. Tampa Bay, 40. Buffalo.

41. Denver, 42. Cincinnati, 43. Detroit, 44. Green Bay, 45. Atlanta, 46. Washington, 47. Carolina, 48. Miami, 49. Cleveland, 50. Minnesota.

51. Tennessee, 52. Pittsburgh, 53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), 54. Houston (from Seattle), 55. Houston, 56. New England (from Chicago), 57. Philadelphia, 58. Dallas, 59. Indianapolis, 60. L.A. Chargers.

61. Kansas City, 62. New Orleans, 63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), 64. New England.

