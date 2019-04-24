NFL Draft
Draft Order
ROUND 1
1. Arizona, 2. San Francisco, 3. N.Y. Jets, 4. Oakland, 5. Tampa Bay, 6. N.Y. Giants, 7. Jacksonville, 8. Detroit, 9. Buffalo, 10. Denver .
11. Cincinnati, 12. Green Bay, 13. Miami, 14. Atlanta, 15. Washington, 16. Carolina, 17. N.Y. Giants (from Cleveland), 18. Minnesota , 19. Tennessee, 20. Pittsburgh.
21. Seattle, 22. Baltimore, 23. Houston, 24. Oakland (from Chicago), 25. Philadelphia, 26. Indianapolis, 27. Oakland (from Dallas), 28. L.A. Chargers, 29. Seattle (from Kansas City ), 30. Green Bay (from New Orleans)
31. L.A. Rams, 32. New England
ROUND 2
33. Arizona, 34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets), 35. Oakland, 36. San Francisco, 37. N.Y. Giants, 38. Jacksonville, 39. Tampa Bay, 40. Buffalo.
41. Denver, 42. Cincinnati, 43. Detroit, 44. Green Bay, 45. Atlanta, 46. Washington, 47. Carolina, 48. Miami, 49. Cleveland, 50. Minnesota.
51. Tennessee, 52. Pittsburgh, 53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore), 54. Houston (from Seattle), 55. Houston, 56. New England (from Chicago), 57. Philadelphia, 58. Dallas, 59. Indianapolis, 60. L.A. Chargers.
61. Kansas City, 62. New Orleans, 63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams), 64. New England.
