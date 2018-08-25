Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 27, Kansas City 20

Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6

L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20

Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17

Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6

Baltimore 27, Miami 10

New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

College 

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Southwestern 38, Graceland 7

JUNIOR COLLEGE

Iowa Central CC 26, Butler CC 16

Iowa Western CC 19, Coffeyville CC 6

EAST

UMass 63, Duquesne 15

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

MIDWEST

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28

Doane 57, Friends 3

Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9

St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9

Marian 52, St. Xavier 7

SOUTHWEST

Rice 31, Prairie View 28

Prep

Saturday

CLASS 1A

District 3

North Butler 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

CLASS A

District 4

North Butler 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

8-PLAYER

District 3

Central City 61, Colo-NESCO 22

District 5

Central City 61, Colo-NESCO 22

