NFL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 27, Kansas City 20
Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 6
L.A. Rams 21, Houston 20
Indianapolis 23, San Francisco 17
Jacksonville 17, Atlanta 6
Baltimore 27, Miami 10
New Orleans 36, L.A. Chargers 7
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
College
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13
Morningside 49, William Penn 21
Southwestern 38, Graceland 7
JUNIOR COLLEGE
Iowa Central CC 26, Butler CC 16
Iowa Western CC 19, Coffeyville CC 6
EAST
UMass 63, Duquesne 15
SOUTH
Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5
Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14
Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0
Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10
MIDWEST
Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26
Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0
Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46
Montana St.-Northern 49, Mayville St. 20
Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7
Midland 49, MidAmerica Nazarene 28
Doane 57, Friends 3
Lyon 22, Missouri Baptist 9
St. Francis (Ind.) 42, Robert Morris-Chicago 9
Marian 52, St. Xavier 7
SOUTHWEST
Rice 31, Prairie View 28
Prep
Saturday
CLASS 1A
District 3
North Butler 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0
CLASS A
District 4
North Butler 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0
8-PLAYER
District 3
Central City 61, Colo-NESCO 22
District 5
Central City 61, Colo-NESCO 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.