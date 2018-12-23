NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322
Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391
Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357
N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313
Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327
Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263
Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.607;412;3447
Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366
Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418
x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299
Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348
Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335
N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.857;490;320
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391
Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368
Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273
Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317
Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369
Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352
Seattle;9;6;0;.571;401;328
San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387
Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398
x-clinched playoff spot<
y-clinched division<
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tennessee 25, Washington 16
Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10<
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18
Jacksonville 17, Miami 7
Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27
Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 12
Atlanta 24, Carolina 10
Minnesota 27, Detroit 9
Philadelphia 32, Houston 30
Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9
Chicago 14, San Francisco 9
New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28
Seattle 38, Kansas City 31
GAME TODAY
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY, Dec. 30
Miami at Buffalo, Noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, Noon
Carolina at New Orleans, Noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, Noon
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Noon
Chicago at Minnesota, Noon
Detroit at Green Bay, Noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, Noon
Philadelphia at Washington, Noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, Noon
Oakland at Kansas City, Noon
Jacksonville at Houston, Noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Noon
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Summaries
PACKERS 44, JETS 38 OT
Green Bay;0;17;3;18;6;—;44
New York;7;14;14;3;0;—;38
First Quarter
NYJ—McGuire 4 run (Myers kick), 2:15.
Second Quarter
NYJ—R.Anderson 33 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 9:02.
GB—Kumerow 49 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:06.
NYJ—A.Roberts 99 kickoff return (Myers kick), 4:54.
GB—J.Williams 7 run (Crosby kick), 1:33.
GB—FG Crosby 42, :02.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 29, 8:17.
NYJ—Herndon 5 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 4:21.
NYJ—McGuire 20 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 2:50.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 38, 11:45.
GB—Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:32.
GB—Rodgers 1 run (Rodgers run), 1:12.
NYJ—FG Myers 33, :17.
Overtime
GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers, 6:23.
A—77,982.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;NYJ
First downs;35;23
Total Net Yards;540;370
Rushes-yards;20-127;20-47
Passing;413;323
Punt Returns;1-0;2-12
Kickoff Returns;3-76;6-236
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;37-55-0;24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-29;2-18
Punts;3-37.7;4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;10-86;16-172
Time of Possession;34:19;29:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 15-95, Rodgers 5-32. New York, McGuire 14-35, Miles 1-4, Cannon 2-4, Darnold 3-4.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 37-55-0-442. New York, Darnold 24-35-0-341.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 11-71, J.Williams 6-61, St. Brown 5-94, Valdes-Scantling 5-75, Kumerow 3-68, Graham 3-34, Kendricks 2-26, Tonyan 1-11, Vitale 1-2. New York, R.Anderson 9-140, Herndon 6-82, Kearse 4-55, McGuire 3-50, Leggett 1-9, Cannon 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Myers 45.
VIKINGS 27, LIONS 9
Minnesota;0;14;3;10;—;27
Detroit;3;6;0;0;—;9
First Quarter
Det—FG Prater 47, 7:30.
Second Quarter
Det—FG Prater 35, 10:39.
Det—FG Prater 48, 4:05.
Min—S.Diggs 8 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:32.
Min—Rudolph 44 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :00.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 24, 8:54.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:25.
Min—FG Bailey 29, 4:15.
A—61,641.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;Det
First downs;16;17
Total Net Yards;340;223
Rushes-yards;28-100;23-86
Passing;240;137
Punt Returns;1-8;5-18
Kickoff Returns;2-52;2-49
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-28-0;23-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;3-24
Punts;6-48.0;6-41.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-78;7-55
Time of Possession;28:32;31:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 16-73, Murray 9-22, Thielen 1-3, Ham 1-1, Cousins 1-1. Detroit, Zenner 8-45, Blount 11-29, Cassel 1-14, Riddick 3-(minus 2).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 21-28-0-253. Detroit, Stafford 18-32-0-116, Cassel 5-11-0-45.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Rudolph 9-122, Thielen 5-80, Cook 3-35, S.Diggs 2-10, Murray 2-6. Detroit, Golladay 6-58, T.Jones 6-42, Riddick 4-7, Zenner 2-22, Blount 2-(minus 5), Toilolo 1-16, A.Jones 1-12, Powell 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
BEARS 14, 49ERS 9
Chicago;0;7;7;0;—;14
San Francisco;0;9;0;0;—;9
Second Quarter
SF—FG Gould 33, 10:54.
SF—FG Gould 30, 5:49.
Chi—Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 1:52.
SF—FG Gould 23, :00.
Third Quarter
Chi—Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 4:14.
A—70,806.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;SF
First downs;20;15
Total Net Yards;325;279
Rushes-yards;28-90;15-47
Passing;235;232
Punt Returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-47
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-29-0;22-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-11;1-9
Punts;3-39.7;4-45.3
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-45
Time of Possession;35:30;24:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 13-53, Cohen 6-12, A.Robinson 1-9, Gabriel 1-8, Miller 1-4, Trubisky 5-3, Mizzell 1-1. San Francisco, Wilson 11-27, Breida 4-20.
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 25-29-0-246. San Francisco, Mullens 22-38-1-241.
RECEIVING—Chicago, A.Robinson 6-85, T.Burton 5-30, Gabriel 3-28, Miller 3-24, Mizzell 2-27, Howard 2-17, Braunecker 1-18, Cohen 1-7, Bellamy 1-6, Shaheen 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 7-74, Bourne 4-73, Goodwin 3-29, Pettis 3-21, Wilson 2-11, T.Taylor 1-23, Breida 1-6, James 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 37.
SEAHAWKS 38, CHIEFS 31
Kansas City;3;7;7;14;—;31
Seattle;7;7;10;14;—;38
First Quarter
Sea—Carson 4 run (Janikowski kick), 8:55.
KC—FG Butker 54, 6:34.
Second Quarter
KC—Dam.Williams 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:21.
Sea—Vannett 1 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:26.
Third Quarter
Sea—FG Janikowski 28, 9:27.
KC—West 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:18.
Sea—Baldwin 27 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), :45.
Fourth Quarter
KC—FG Butker 29, 10:28.
Sea—E.Dickson 2 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 7:31.
KC—Robinson 11 pass from Mahomes (Mahomes run), 4:36.
Sea—Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 2:29.
KC—FG Butker 32, 1:20.
A—69,067.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;Sea
First downs;22;31
Total Net Yards;419;464
Rushes-yards;19-154;43-210
Passing;265;254
Punt Returns;0-0;2-13
Kickoff Returns;4-114;1-32
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-40-0;18-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;3-17
Punts;3-48.0;3-34.7
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-0
Penalties-Yards;8-76;3-20
Time of Possession;24:58;35:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Dam.Williams 13-103, Mahomes 3-33, T.Hill 2-17, West 1-1. Seattle, Carson 27-116, Wilson 8-57, Davis 7-31, McKissic 1-6.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-40-0-273. Seattle, Wilson 18-29-0-271.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Dam.Williams 7-37, Kelce 5-54, T.Hill 4-74, Conley 3-54, West 2-37, Robinson 2-17. Seattle, Baldwin 7-126, Lockett 4-99, E.Dickson 3-19, Vannett 2-11, J.Brown 1-9, Moore 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Seattle, Janikowski 36.
College bowls
GAMES WEDNESDAY
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal
Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS playoffs
Champ
ionship GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.
