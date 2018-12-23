Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;10;5;0;.667;398;322

Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391

Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357

N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313

Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.607;412;3447

Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366

Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299

Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.857;490;320

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391

Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368

Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273

Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317

Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369

Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352

Seattle;9;6;0;.571;401;328

San Francisco;4;11;0;.267;310;387

Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398

x-clinched playoff spot<

y-clinched division<

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tennessee 25, Washington 16

Baltimore 22, L.A. Chargers 10<

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 26, Cincinnati 18

Jacksonville 17, Miami 7

Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Giants 27

Dallas 27, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 12

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Minnesota 27, Detroit 9

Philadelphia 32, Houston 30

Green Bay 44, N.Y. Jets 38, OT

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 9

Chicago 14, San Francisco 9

New Orleans 31, Pittsburgh 28

Seattle 38, Kansas City 31

GAME TODAY

Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY, Dec. 30

Miami at Buffalo, Noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, Noon

Carolina at New Orleans, Noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, Noon

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, Noon

Chicago at Minnesota, Noon

Detroit at Green Bay, Noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, Noon

Philadelphia at Washington, Noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, Noon

Oakland at Kansas City, Noon

Jacksonville at Houston, Noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Noon

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Summaries

PACKERS 44, JETS 38 OT

Green Bay;0;17;3;18;6;—;44

New York;7;14;14;3;0;—;38

First Quarter

NYJ—McGuire 4 run (Myers kick), 2:15.

Second Quarter

NYJ—R.Anderson 33 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 9:02.

GB—Kumerow 49 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 5:06.

NYJ—A.Roberts 99 kickoff return (Myers kick), 4:54.

GB—J.Williams 7 run (Crosby kick), 1:33.

GB—FG Crosby 42, :02.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 29, 8:17.

NYJ—Herndon 5 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 4:21.

NYJ—McGuire 20 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 2:50.

Fourth Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 38, 11:45.

GB—Rodgers 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:32.

GB—Rodgers 1 run (Rodgers run), 1:12.

NYJ—FG Myers 33, :17.

Overtime

GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers, 6:23.

A—77,982.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;NYJ

First downs;35;23

Total Net Yards;540;370

Rushes-yards;20-127;20-47

Passing;413;323

Punt Returns;1-0;2-12

Kickoff Returns;3-76;6-236

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;37-55-0;24-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-29;2-18

Punts;3-37.7;4-44.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;10-86;16-172

Time of Possession;34:19;29:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 15-95, Rodgers 5-32. New York, McGuire 14-35, Miles 1-4, Cannon 2-4, Darnold 3-4.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 37-55-0-442. New York, Darnold 24-35-0-341.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 11-71, J.Williams 6-61, St. Brown 5-94, Valdes-Scantling 5-75, Kumerow 3-68, Graham 3-34, Kendricks 2-26, Tonyan 1-11, Vitale 1-2. New York, R.Anderson 9-140, Herndon 6-82, Kearse 4-55, McGuire 3-50, Leggett 1-9, Cannon 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Myers 45.

VIKINGS 27, LIONS 9

Minnesota;0;14;3;10;—;27

Detroit;3;6;0;0;—;9

First Quarter

Det—FG Prater 47, 7:30.

Second Quarter

Det—FG Prater 35, 10:39.

Det—FG Prater 48, 4:05.

Min—S.Diggs 8 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:32.

Min—Rudolph 44 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 24, 8:54.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Rudolph 4 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:25.

Min—FG Bailey 29, 4:15.

A—61,641.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;Det

First downs;16;17

Total Net Yards;340;223

Rushes-yards;28-100;23-86

Passing;240;137

Punt Returns;1-8;5-18

Kickoff Returns;2-52;2-49

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-28-0;23-43-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;3-24

Punts;6-48.0;6-41.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-78;7-55

Time of Possession;28:32;31:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 16-73, Murray 9-22, Thielen 1-3, Ham 1-1, Cousins 1-1. Detroit, Zenner 8-45, Blount 11-29, Cassel 1-14, Riddick 3-(minus 2).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 21-28-0-253. Detroit, Stafford 18-32-0-116, Cassel 5-11-0-45.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Rudolph 9-122, Thielen 5-80, Cook 3-35, S.Diggs 2-10, Murray 2-6. Detroit, Golladay 6-58, T.Jones 6-42, Riddick 4-7, Zenner 2-22, Blount 2-(minus 5), Toilolo 1-16, A.Jones 1-12, Powell 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

BEARS 14, 49ERS 9

Chicago;0;7;7;0;—;14

San Francisco;0;9;0;0;—;9

Second Quarter

SF—FG Gould 33, 10:54.

SF—FG Gould 30, 5:49.

Chi—Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 1:52.

SF—FG Gould 23, :00.

Third Quarter

Chi—Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 4:14.

A—70,806.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;SF

First downs;20;15

Total Net Yards;325;279

Rushes-yards;28-90;15-47

Passing;235;232

Punt Returns;0-0;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-47

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-29-0;22-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-11;1-9

Punts;3-39.7;4-45.3

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-45

Time of Possession;35:30;24:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 13-53, Cohen 6-12, A.Robinson 1-9, Gabriel 1-8, Miller 1-4, Trubisky 5-3, Mizzell 1-1. San Francisco, Wilson 11-27, Breida 4-20.

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 25-29-0-246. San Francisco, Mullens 22-38-1-241.

RECEIVING—Chicago, A.Robinson 6-85, T.Burton 5-30, Gabriel 3-28, Miller 3-24, Mizzell 2-27, Howard 2-17, Braunecker 1-18, Cohen 1-7, Bellamy 1-6, Shaheen 1-4. San Francisco, Kittle 7-74, Bourne 4-73, Goodwin 3-29, Pettis 3-21, Wilson 2-11, T.Taylor 1-23, Breida 1-6, James 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 37.

SEAHAWKS 38, CHIEFS 31

Kansas City;3;7;7;14;—;31

Seattle;7;7;10;14;—;38

First Quarter

Sea—Carson 4 run (Janikowski kick), 8:55.

KC—FG Butker 54, 6:34.

Second Quarter

KC—Dam.Williams 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:21.

Sea—Vannett 1 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 5:26.

Third Quarter

Sea—FG Janikowski 28, 9:27.

KC—West 25 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:18.

Sea—Baldwin 27 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), :45.

Fourth Quarter

KC—FG Butker 29, 10:28.

Sea—E.Dickson 2 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 7:31.

KC—Robinson 11 pass from Mahomes (Mahomes run), 4:36.

Sea—Carson 1 run (Janikowski kick), 2:29.

KC—FG Butker 32, 1:20.

A—69,067.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;Sea

First downs;22;31

Total Net Yards;419;464

Rushes-yards;19-154;43-210

Passing;265;254

Punt Returns;0-0;2-13

Kickoff Returns;4-114;1-32

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-40-0;18-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;3-17

Punts;3-48.0;3-34.7

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;1-0

Penalties-Yards;8-76;3-20

Time of Possession;24:58;35:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Dam.Williams 13-103, Mahomes 3-33, T.Hill 2-17, West 1-1. Seattle, Carson 27-116, Wilson 8-57, Davis 7-31, McKissic 1-6.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-40-0-273. Seattle, Wilson 18-29-0-271.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Dam.Williams 7-37, Kelce 5-54, T.Hill 4-74, Conley 3-54, West 2-37, Robinson 2-17. Seattle, Baldwin 7-126, Lockett 4-99, E.Dickson 3-19, Vannett 2-11, J.Brown 1-9, Moore 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Seattle, Janikowski 36.

College bowls

GAMES WEDNESDAY

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal

Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS playoffs

Champ

ionship GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.

