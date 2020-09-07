 Skip to main content
Football: Iowa AP football rankings
agate

Clip art football

Prep

Class 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Prv

1. WDM Dowling (12);2-0;120;1

2. Southeast Polk;2-0;105;4

3. Cedar Falls;2-0;93;5

4. Urbandale;2-0;60;7

5. West Des Moines Valley;1-1;59;2

6. Waukee;2-0;57;9

7. Iowa City West;2-0;55;8

8. Ankeny;1-1;37;3

9. Cedar Rapids Washington;2-0;33;10

T10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-1;7;6

T10. Pleasant Valley;1-1;7;NR

T10. Fort Dodge;2-0;7;NR

Class 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Prv

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7);2-0;110;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);2-0;89;2

3. Harlan (1);2-0;87;4

4. C.B. Lewis Central (1);2-0;86;5

5. Washington (2);2-0;78;6

6. West Delaware;3-0;69;7

7. Davenport Assumption;2-0;37;10

T8. Webster City;2-0;21;NR

T8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;1-1;21;3

10. Glenwood;2-0;17;NR

Class 2A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Monroe PCM (9);2-0;116;1

2. Williamsburg (2);2-0;107;2

3. Inwood West Lyon (1);2-0;95;4

4. Central Lyon-GLR;2-0;70;T7

5. West Liberty;2-0;67;T7

6. Waukon;1-1;58;T5

7. Unity Christian;2-0;37;10

8. Clear Lake;1-1;30;3

9. Mount Vernon;2-0;20;NR

10. Sioux Center;2-0;18;NR

Class 1A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. O-A BCIG (10);2-0;115;1

T2. Van Meter (1);2-0;98;T3

T2. S. Central Calhoun (1);2-0;98;2

4. Underwood;2-0;83;6

5. Sigourney-Keota;2-0;51;8

6. Mount Ayr;2-0;42;10

7. Emmetsburg;2-0;30;NR

8. Dike-New Hartford;1-1;24;T3

9. Durant;2-0;21;NR

10. West Branch;1-1;20;5

Class A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Grundy Center (7);2-0;114;1

2. St. Ansgar (3);2-0;104;2

3. Iowa City Regina (2);1-1;92;3

4. Edgewood-Colesburg;2-0;82;4

5. South Winneshiek;2-0;71;5

6. Wapsie Valley;2-0;59;6

7. Lisbon;2-0;41;8

8. Logan-Magnolia;2-0;24;NR

9. MFL-Mar-Mac;2-0;18;NR

10. West Hancock;1-1;16;10

Class 8-Man

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Don Bosco (9);1-0;115;1

2. Audubon (1);2-0;105;2

3. Anita CAM (1);2-0;88;3

4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);2-0;86;4

5. Fremont Mills;2-0;77;5

6. Newell-Fonda;2-0;54;6

7. Montezuma;2-0;36;7

8. Easton Valley;2-0;35;8

9. Springville;2-0;20;9

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;2-0;15;10

