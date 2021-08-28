 Skip to main content
Football: Friday's scoreboard
FRIDAY'S PREP SCOREBOARD

Football: Friday's scoreboard

METRO

West 35, East 13

Johnston 28, Cedar Falls 22

Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus 21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28. Western Dubuque 14

West Delaware 41, Dubuque Wahlert 7

Cedar Rapids Prairie 27, Pleasant Valley 21

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Iowa City West 20

Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14

Dubuque Senior 19, Dubuque Hempstead 6

Area

CLASS 3A

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, West Fork 0

Independence 50, Maquoketa 7

Center Point-Urbana 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Decorah 41, Crestwood 14

CLASS 2A

Union 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

North Fayette-Valley 7, South Winneshiek 0

Jesup 34, Hudson 9

CLASS 1A

Denver 42, Wapsie Valley 0

Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 20, Starmont 6

Osage 20, Saint Ansgar 13

MFL-Mar Mac 42, New Hampton 14

CLASS A

North Tama 31, Belle Plaine 14

East Marshall 23, BCLUW 0

North Butler 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0

8-PLAYER

Tripoli 60, Dunkerton 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa 0

Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco 14

Janesville 68, Meskwaki Settlement 30

AGWSR 21, Belmond-Klemme 6

