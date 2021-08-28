Football: Friday's scoreboard

METRO
West 35, East 13
Johnston 28, Cedar Falls 22
Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus 21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 79, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28. Western Dubuque 14
West Delaware 41, Dubuque Wahlert 7
Cedar Rapids Prairie 27, Pleasant Valley 21
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Iowa City West 20
Linn-Mar 63, Muscatine 14
Dubuque Senior 19, Dubuque Hempstead 6
Area
CLASS 3A
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, West Fork 0
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7
Center Point-Urbana 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Decorah 41, Crestwood 14
CLASS 2A
Union 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
North Fayette-Valley 7, South Winneshiek 0
Jesup 34, Hudson 9
CLASS 1A
Denver 42, Wapsie Valley 0
Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 20, Starmont 6
Osage 20, Saint Ansgar 13
MFL-Mar Mac 42, New Hampton 14
CLASS A
North Tama 31, Belle Plaine 14
East Marshall 23, BCLUW 0
North Butler 15, Nashua-Plainfield 0
8-PLAYER
Tripoli 60, Dunkerton 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa 0
Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco 14
Janesville 68, Meskwaki Settlement 30
AGWSR 21, Belmond-Klemme 6