Football: Friday's Prep Scoreboard
PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Friday’s results

METRO

West 45, CR Jefferson 14

Dubuque Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13

Columbus 42, Central Springs 0

Decorah 45, Waterloo East 6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 31, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, canceled

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20

Class 3A

District 3

West Delaware 56, Charles City 0

Class 2A

District 6

Center Point-Urbana 40, Union 14

Solon 42, South Tama 7

Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Class 2A

District 4

Waukon 58, Oelwein 12

North Fayette-Valley 28, New Hampton 27

Crestwood at Independence, canceled

Class 1A

District 4

Columbus 42, Central Springs 0

Denver 21, Jesup 6

Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13

Class 1A

District 3

Hudson 20, East Marshall 0

South Hamilton 28, South Hardin 6

Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Class A

District 7

Grundy Center 58, Lynnville-Sully 7

Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW 7

North Tama 29, North Mahaska 12

Class A

District 4

MFL Mar Mac 34, Clayton Ridge 14

South Winneshiek 55, Postville 0

Wapsie Valley 28, Starmont 8

Class A

District 3

Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 21

Mason City Newman 28, North Butler 14

8-player

District 3

Central Elkader at Don Bosco, canceled

Easton Valley 65, Springville 48

Kee High 30, Central City 0

Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28

Midland 62, West Central 14

8-player

District 2

Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR 6

Janesville 62, Clarksville 6

Tripoli 52, Riceville 8

Turkey Valley 60, Northwood-Kensett 50

