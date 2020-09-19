Football: Friday’s Prep Scoreboard
Friday’s results
METRO
West 45, CR Jefferson 14
Dubuque Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13
Columbus 42, Central Springs 0
Decorah 45, Waterloo East 6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 31, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, canceled
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20
Class 3A
District 3
West Delaware 56, Charles City 0
Class 2A
District 6
Center Point-Urbana 40, Union 14
Solon 42, South Tama 7
Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Class 2A
District 4
Waukon 58, Oelwein 12
North Fayette-Valley 28, New Hampton 27
Crestwood at Independence, canceled
Class 1A
District 4
Denver 21, Jesup 6
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13
Class 1A
District 3
Hudson 20, East Marshall 0
South Hamilton 28, South Hardin 6
Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Class A
District 7
Grundy Center 58, Lynnville-Sully 7
Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW 7
North Tama 29, North Mahaska 12
Class A
District 4
MFL Mar Mac 34, Clayton Ridge 14
South Winneshiek 55, Postville 0
Wapsie Valley 28, Starmont 8
Class A
District 3
Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork 21
Mason City Newman 28, North Butler 14
8-player
District 3
Central Elkader at Don Bosco, canceled
Easton Valley 65, Springville 48
Kee High 30, Central City 0
Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28
Midland 62, West Central 14
8-player
District 2
Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR 6
Janesville 62, Clarksville 6
Tripoli 52, Riceville 8
Turkey Valley 60, Northwood-Kensett 50
