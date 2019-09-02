Clip art football

College

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Bethune-Cookman 36, Jackson St. 15

Alabama A&M 35, Morehouse 30

Oklahoma 49, Houston 31

MONDAY'S RESULT

Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments