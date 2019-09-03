College
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Clemson (58);1-0;1594;1
2. Alabama (6);1-0;1540;2
3. Georgia;1-0;1435;3
4. Oklahoma;1-0;1395;4
5. Ohio State;1-0;1340;5
6. Louisiana State;1-0;1260;6
7. Michigan;1-0;1155;7
8. Notre Dame;1-0;1055;9
9. Texas;1-0;1044;10
10. Florida;1-0;990;8
11. Texas A&M;1-0;932;11
12. Washington;1-0;868;12
13. Auburn;1-0;857;16
14. Penn State;1-0;774;14
15. Utah;1-0;738;15
16. Wisconsin;1-0;568;17
17. Central Florida;1-0;513;17
18. Oregon;0-1;422;13
19. Iowa;1-0;395;19
20. Michigan State;1-0;382;20
21. Washington State;1-0;324;21
22. Syracuse;1-0;263;22
23. Stanford;1-0;249;23
24. Boise State;1-0;164;—
25. Nebraska;1-0;94;—
The AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Pv
1. Clemson (54);1-0;1542;1
2. Alabama (8);1-0;1493;2
3. Georgia;1-0;1407;3
4. Oklahoma;1-0;1337;4
5. Ohio St.;1-0;1270;5
6. LSU;1-0;1233;6
7. Michigan;1-0;1126;7
8. Notre Dame;1-0;1037;9
9. Texas;1-0;1032;10
10. Auburn;1-0;958;16
11. Florida;1-0;940;8
12. Texas A&M;1-0;862;12
13. Utah;1-0;826;14
14. Washington;1-0;768;13
15. Penn St.;1-0;688;15
16. Oregon;0-1;568;11
17. Wisconsin;1-0;519;19
18. UCF;1-0;445;17
19. Michigan St.;1-0;409;18
20. Iowa;1-0;351;20
21. Syracuse;1-0;246;22
22. Washington St.;1-0;244;23
23. Stanford;1-0;198;25
24. Boise St.;1-0;179;NR
25. Iowa St.;1-0;86;21
25. Nebraska;1-0;86;24
Prep
Iowa AP Poll
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. WDM Dowling (7);1-0;79
2. Ankeny Centennial;1-0;63
3. Cedar Falls (1);1-0;61
4. WDM Valley;1-0;60
5. Bettendorf;1-0;46
6. Waukee;0-1;38
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-0;26
8. Fort Dodge;1-0;17
(tie) Johnston;1-0;17
10. Ankeny;0-1;12
Class 3A
;Record;Pts
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3);1-0;69
2. Western Dubuque (3);1-0;66
3. Solon (1);1-0;64
4. Eldridge North Scott;1-0;63
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1);1-0;57
6. Pella;1-0;29
7. Norwalk;1-0;18
8. Mount Pleasant;1-0;11
(tie) Washington;1-0;11
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;0-1;10
Class 2A
;Record;Pts
1. Waukon (7);1-0;79
2. Clear Lake;1-0;63
3. Algona;1-0;60
4. Spirit Lake (1);1-0;47
T5. Greene County;1-0;39
T5. Monroe PCM;1-0;39
7. Williamsburg;1-0;22
8. Des Moines Christian;1-0;19
9. Boyden-Hull-RV;0-1;18
10. Crestwood;1-0;16
Class 1A
;Record;Pts
1. Hawarden West Sioux (6);1-0;78
2. Dike-New Hartford (1);1-0;70
3. West Branch (1);1-0;57
4. Van Meter;1-0;50
5. West Lyon;1-0;41
6. South Central Calhoun;1-0;36
7. Dyersville Beckman;1-0;24
8. Treynor;1-0;20
9. Emmetsburg;1-0;14
10. Mediapolis;1-0;13
Class A
;Record;Pts
1. West Hancock (6);1-0;76
2. St. Ansgar (1);1-0;57
3. Edgewood-Colesburg;1-0;56
4. Wapsie Valley;1-0;55
5. Sloan Westwood;1-0;39
6. Durant (1);1-0;30
7. North Tama;1-0;28
8. Alta;1-0;27
9. Grundy Center;1-0;16
10. Hudson;0-1;15
Class 8-Man
;Record;Pts
1. Don Bosco (3);1-0;72
2. Fremont Mills (3);1-0;68
3. New London (1);1-0;58
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);1-0;55
5. Turkey Valley;1-0;37
6. Marengo Iowa Valley;1-0;26
7. Montezuma;1-0;23
8. Newell-Fonda;1-0;21
9. Audubon;0-1;20
10. Northwood-Kensett;1-0;17
