College

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Clemson (58);1-0;1594;1

2. Alabama (6);1-0;1540;2

3. Georgia;1-0;1435;3

4. Oklahoma;1-0;1395;4

5. Ohio State;1-0;1340;5

6. Louisiana State;1-0;1260;6

7. Michigan;1-0;1155;7

8. Notre Dame;1-0;1055;9

9. Texas;1-0;1044;10

10. Florida;1-0;990;8

11. Texas A&M;1-0;932;11

12. Washington;1-0;868;12

13. Auburn;1-0;857;16

14. Penn State;1-0;774;14

15. Utah;1-0;738;15

16. Wisconsin;1-0;568;17

17. Central Florida;1-0;513;17

18. Oregon;0-1;422;13

19. Iowa;1-0;395;19

20. Michigan State;1-0;382;20

21. Washington State;1-0;324;21

22. Syracuse;1-0;263;22

23. Stanford;1-0;249;23

24. Boise State;1-0;164;—

25. Nebraska;1-0;94;—

The AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Clemson (54);1-0;1542;1

2. Alabama (8);1-0;1493;2

3. Georgia;1-0;1407;3

4. Oklahoma;1-0;1337;4

5. Ohio St.;1-0;1270;5

6. LSU;1-0;1233;6

7. Michigan;1-0;1126;7

8. Notre Dame;1-0;1037;9

9. Texas;1-0;1032;10

10. Auburn;1-0;958;16

11. Florida;1-0;940;8

12. Texas A&M;1-0;862;12

13. Utah;1-0;826;14

14. Washington;1-0;768;13

15. Penn St.;1-0;688;15

16. Oregon;0-1;568;11

17. Wisconsin;1-0;519;19

18. UCF;1-0;445;17

19. Michigan St.;1-0;409;18

20. Iowa;1-0;351;20

21. Syracuse;1-0;246;22

22. Washington St.;1-0;244;23

23. Stanford;1-0;198;25

24. Boise St.;1-0;179;NR

25. Iowa St.;1-0;86;21

25. Nebraska;1-0;86;24

Prep

Iowa AP Poll

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. WDM Dowling (7);1-0;79

2. Ankeny Centennial;1-0;63

3. Cedar Falls (1);1-0;61

4. WDM Valley;1-0;60

5. Bettendorf;1-0;46

6. Waukee;0-1;38

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-0;26

8. Fort Dodge;1-0;17

(tie) Johnston;1-0;17

10. Ankeny;0-1;12

Class 3A

;Record;Pts

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3);1-0;69

2. Western Dubuque (3);1-0;66

3. Solon (1);1-0;64

4. Eldridge North Scott;1-0;63

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (1);1-0;57

6. Pella;1-0;29

7. Norwalk;1-0;18

8. Mount Pleasant;1-0;11

(tie) Washington;1-0;11

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;0-1;10

Class 2A

;Record;Pts

1. Waukon (7);1-0;79

2. Clear Lake;1-0;63

3. Algona;1-0;60

4. Spirit Lake (1);1-0;47

T5. Greene County;1-0;39

T5. Monroe PCM;1-0;39

7. Williamsburg;1-0;22

8. Des Moines Christian;1-0;19

9. Boyden-Hull-RV;0-1;18

10. Crestwood;1-0;16

Class 1A

;Record;Pts

1. Hawarden West Sioux (6);1-0;78

2. Dike-New Hartford (1);1-0;70

3. West Branch (1);1-0;57

4. Van Meter;1-0;50

5. West Lyon;1-0;41

6. South Central Calhoun;1-0;36

7. Dyersville Beckman;1-0;24

8. Treynor;1-0;20

9. Emmetsburg;1-0;14

10. Mediapolis;1-0;13

Class A

;Record;Pts

1. West Hancock (6);1-0;76

2. St. Ansgar (1);1-0;57

3. Edgewood-Colesburg;1-0;56

4. Wapsie Valley;1-0;55

5. Sloan Westwood;1-0;39

6. Durant (1);1-0;30

7. North Tama;1-0;28

8. Alta;1-0;27

9. Grundy Center;1-0;16

10. Hudson;0-1;15

Class 8-Man

;Record;Pts

1. Don Bosco (3);1-0;72

2. Fremont Mills (3);1-0;68

3. New London (1);1-0;58

4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);1-0;55

5. Turkey Valley;1-0;37

6. Marengo Iowa Valley;1-0;26

7. Montezuma;1-0;23

8. Newell-Fonda;1-0;21

9. Audubon;0-1;20

10. Northwood-Kensett;1-0;17

