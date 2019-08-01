College poll
Coaches Top 25
The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and last year's final ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Clemson (59);15-0;1619;1
2. Alabama (6);14-1;1566;2
3. Georgia;11-3;1447;8
4. Oklahoma;12-2;1415;4
5. Ohio State;13-1;1368;3
6. LSU;10-3;1218;7
7. Michigan;10-3;1155;14
8. Florida;10-3;1103;6
9. Notre Dame;12-1;1100;5
10. Texas;10-4;1038;9
11. Texas A&M;9-4;893;16
12. Washington;10-4;834;13
13. Oregon;9-4;787;NR
14. Penn State;9-4;699;17
15. Utah;9-5;642;NR
16. Auburn;8-5;606;NR
17. UCF;12-1;436;12
17. Wisconsin;8-5;436;NR
19. Iowa;9-4;343;NR
20. Michigan St.;7-6;313;NR
21. Washington St.;11-2;274;10
22. Syracuse;10-3;227;15
23. Stanford;9-4;200;NR
24. Iowa St.;8-5;169;NR
25. Northwestern;9-5;161;19
Others Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152, Boise State 118, Mississippi State 111, Miami 94, Army 91, Kentucky 79, Virginia Tech 64, TCU 63, Southern Cal 47, Utah State 32, Fresno State 32, Virginia 30, Cincinnati 25, West Virginia 24, Memphis 24, Oklahoma State 20, South Carolina 15, N.C. State 12, Duke 10, Boston College 5, Appalachian State 4, Baylor 4, Florida State 4, Houston 3, North Texas 3, UCLA 2, Temple 2, Arizona State 2, Minnesota 1, Mississippi 1, Tennessee 1, Troy 1.
NFL preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Denver 14, Atlanta 10
GAMES THURSDAY, AUG. 8
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, AUG. 10
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
CFL
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 28, Winnipeg 27
Hamilton at Saskatchewan
