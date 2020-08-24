 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football: AP Top 25 Poll
0 comments
agate

Football: AP Top 25 Poll

  • 0
Clip art football

College

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, last season's records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking.

;Record;Pts;Pvs

1. Clemson (38);14-1;1,520;2

2. Ohio St. (21);13-1;1,504;3

3. Alabama (2);11-2;1,422;8

4. Georgia;12-2;1,270;4

5. Oklahoma;12-2;1,269;7

6. LSU (1);15-0;1,186;1

7. Penn St.;11-2;1,147;9

8. Florida;11-2;1,125;6

9. Oregon;12-2;1,119;5

10. Notre Dame;11-2;995;12

11. Auburn;9-4;852;14

12. Wisconsin;10-4;840;11

13. Texas A&M;8-5;764;-

14. Texas;8-5;703;25

15. Oklahoma St.;8-5;672;-

16. Michigan;9-4;611;18

17. Southern Cal;8-5;534;-

18. North Carolina;7-6;496;-

19. Minnesota;11-2;451;10

20. Cincinnati;11-3;234;21

21. UCF;10-3;229;24

22. Utah;11-3;211;16

23. Iowa St.;7-6;199;-

24. Iowa;10-3;134;15

25. Tennessee;8-5;133;-

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News