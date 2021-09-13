 Skip to main content
Football: AP FBS Poll, Stats Perform FCS Poll
FOOTBALL

College

Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Alabama (60);2-0;1572;1

2. Georgia (3);2-0;1514;2

3. Oklahoma;2-0;1402;4

4. Oregon;2-0;1355;12

5. Iowa;2-0;1263;10

6. Clemson;1-1;1246;6

7. Texas A&M;2-0;1206;5

8. Cincinnati;2-0;1149;7

9. Ohio St.;1-1;1029;3

10. Penn St.;2-0;1005;11

11. Florida;2-0;935;13

12. Notre Dame;2-0;926;8

13. UCLA;2-0;804;16

14. Iowa St.;1-1;593;9

15. Virginia Tech;2-0;591;19

16. Coastal Carolina;2-0;562;17

17. Mississippi;2-0;550;20

18. Wisconsin;1-1;499;18

19. Arizona St.;2-0;341;23

20. Arkansas;2-0;277;-

21. North Carolina;1-1;268;24

22. Auburn;2-0;233;25

23. BYU;2-0;213;-

24. Miami;1-1;177;22

25. Michigan;2-0;163;-

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

;Record;Pts;

1. Sam Houston State (33);2-0;1,214

2. South Dakota State (9);2-0;1,190

3. James Madison (5);2-0;1,158

4. Montana (3);2-0;1,110

5. North Dakota State;2-0;1,066

6. Delaware;2-0;949

7. Eastern Washington;2-0;889

8. Southern Illinois;1-1;814

9. Weber State;1-1;771

10. Jacksonville State;1-1;751

11. North Dakota;1-1;710

12. Villanova;2-0;674

13. Montana State;1-1;664

14. UC Davis;2-0;661

15. Southeastern Louisiana;1-1;511

16. East Tennessee State;2-0;497

17. Missouri State;1-1;377

18. Northern Iowa;1-1;364

19. Austin Peay;1-1;336

20. Monmouth;1-1;297

21. Richmond;2-0;261

22. VMI;1-1;146

23. New Hampshire;2-0;127

24. Kennesaw State;1-1;121

25. Central Arkansas;0-2;105

