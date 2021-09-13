Football: AP FBS Poll, Stats Perform FCS Poll

College
Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Alabama (60);2-0;1572;1
2. Georgia (3);2-0;1514;2
3. Oklahoma;2-0;1402;4
4. Oregon;2-0;1355;12
5. Iowa;2-0;1263;10
6. Clemson;1-1;1246;6
7. Texas A&M;2-0;1206;5
8. Cincinnati;2-0;1149;7
9. Ohio St.;1-1;1029;3
10. Penn St.;2-0;1005;11
11. Florida;2-0;935;13
12. Notre Dame;2-0;926;8
13. UCLA;2-0;804;16
14. Iowa St.;1-1;593;9
15. Virginia Tech;2-0;591;19
16. Coastal Carolina;2-0;562;17
17. Mississippi;2-0;550;20
18. Wisconsin;1-1;499;18
19. Arizona St.;2-0;341;23
20. Arkansas;2-0;277;-
21. North Carolina;1-1;268;24
22. Auburn;2-0;233;25
23. BYU;2-0;213;-
24. Miami;1-1;177;22
25. Michigan;2-0;163;-
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
;Record;Pts;
1. Sam Houston State (33);2-0;1,214
2. South Dakota State (9);2-0;1,190
3. James Madison (5);2-0;1,158
4. Montana (3);2-0;1,110
5. North Dakota State;2-0;1,066
6. Delaware;2-0;949
7. Eastern Washington;2-0;889
8. Southern Illinois;1-1;814
9. Weber State;1-1;771
10. Jacksonville State;1-1;751
11. North Dakota;1-1;710
12. Villanova;2-0;674
13. Montana State;1-1;664
14. UC Davis;2-0;661
15. Southeastern Louisiana;1-1;511
16. East Tennessee State;2-0;497
17. Missouri State;1-1;377
18. Northern Iowa;1-1;364
19. Austin Peay;1-1;336
20. Monmouth;1-1;297
21. Richmond;2-0;261
22. VMI;1-1;146
23. New Hampshire;2-0;127
24. Kennesaw State;1-1;121
25. Central Arkansas;0-2;105