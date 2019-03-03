AAF standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Orlando;4;0;0;1.000;118;63
Birmingham;3;1;0;.750;77;33
Memphis;1;3;0;.250;61;90
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;44;103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Antonio;2;2;0;.500;67;85
San Diego;2;2;0;.500;84;64
Arizona;2;2;0;.500;84;77
Salt Lake;1;3;0;.250;65;85
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11
Atlanta 14, Arizona 11
GAMES SATURDAY
Orlando at Birmingham, 1 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Diego, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Memphis at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.