AAF standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Orlando;4;0;0;1.000;118;63

Birmingham;3;1;0;.750;77;33

Memphis;1;3;0;.250;61;90

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;44;103

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Antonio;2;2;0;.500;67;85

San Diego;2;2;0;.500;84;64

Arizona;2;2;0;.500;84;77

Salt Lake;1;3;0;.250;65;85

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11

Atlanta 14, Arizona 11

GAMES SATURDAY

Orlando at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Memphis at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 7 p.m.

