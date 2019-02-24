AAF standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Birmingham;3;0;0;1.000;66;21
Orlando;3;0;0;1.000;98;52
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;30;92
Memphis;0;3;0;.000;35;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Arizona;2;1;0;.667;73;63
San Diego;2;1;0;.667;61;36
Salt Lake;1;2;0;.333;65;96
San Antonio;1;3;0;.333;44;43
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Birmingham 28, Atlanta 12
San Diego 31, San Antonio 11
GAMES SATURDAY
Orlando at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Memphis, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
San Antonio at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 7 p.m.
