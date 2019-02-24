Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

AAF standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Birmingham;3;0;0;1.000;66;21

Orlando;3;0;0;1.000;98;52

Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;30;92

Memphis;0;3;0;.000;35;67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Arizona;2;1;0;.667;73;63

San Diego;2;1;0;.667;61;36

Salt Lake;1;2;0;.333;65;96

San Antonio;1;3;0;.333;44;43

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Birmingham 28, Atlanta 12

San Diego 31, San Antonio 11

GAMES SATURDAY

Orlando at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Memphis, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

San Antonio at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 7 p.m.

