AAF standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Orlando;5;0;0;1.000;149;77
Birmingham;3;2;0;.600;91;64
Atlanta;2;3;0;.400;67;123
Memphis;1;4;0;.200;81;113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Antonio;3;2;0;.600;96;110
San Diego;3;2;0;.600;111;89
Arizona;2;3;0;.400;109;106
Salt Lake;1;4;0;.200;90;112
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 31, Birmingham 14
San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 23, Memphis 20
San Antonio 29, Arizona 25
GAMES SATURDAY
Memphis at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Orlando, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at San Diego, 7 p.m.
