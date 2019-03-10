Try 3 months for $3
AAF standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Orlando;5;0;0;1.000;149;77

Birmingham;3;2;0;.600;91;64

Atlanta;2;3;0;.400;67;123

Memphis;1;4;0;.200;81;113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Antonio;3;2;0;.600;96;110

San Diego;3;2;0;.600;111;89

Arizona;2;3;0;.400;109;106

Salt Lake;1;4;0;.200;90;112

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 31, Birmingham 14

San Diego 27, Salt Lake 25

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 23, Memphis 20

San Antonio 29, Arizona 25

GAMES SATURDAY

Memphis at Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Orlando, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at San Diego, 7 p.m.

