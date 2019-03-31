AAF standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Orlando;7;1;0;.875;236;136
Birmingham;5;3;0;.625;165;133
Atlanta;2;6;0;.250;88;213
Memphis;2;6;0;.250;152;194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Arizona;5;3;0;.625;186;144
San Antonio;5;3;0;.625;158;154
Salt Lake;3;5;0;.375;135;143
San Diego;3;5;0;.375;158;161
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Birmingham 17, Atlanta 9
Arizona 23, San Antonio 6
GAMES SATURDAY
Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Salt Lake at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Birmingham at Arizona, 7 p.m.
