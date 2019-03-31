Clip art football

AAF standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Orlando;7;1;0;.875;236;136

Birmingham;5;3;0;.625;165;133

Atlanta;2;6;0;.250;88;213

Memphis;2;6;0;.250;152;194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Arizona;5;3;0;.625;186;144

San Antonio;5;3;0;.625;158;154

Salt Lake;3;5;0;.375;135;143

San Diego;3;5;0;.375;158;161

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Birmingham 17, Atlanta 9

Arizona 23, San Antonio 6

GAMES SATURDAY

Memphis at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Salt Lake at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Birmingham at Arizona, 7 p.m.

