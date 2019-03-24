Try 3 months for $3
AAF standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Orlando;6;1;0;.857;202;105

Birmingham;4;3;0;.571;148;124

Atlanta;2;5;0;.286;79;196

Memphis;2;5;0;.286;121;160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

San Antonio;5;2;0;.714;152;131

Arizona;4;3;0;.571;163;138

San Diego;3;4;0;.429;155;153

Salt Lake;2;5;0;.286;127;140

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Arizona 32, San Diego 15

Memphis 31, Birmingham 25

GAMES SATURDAY

Orlando at Memphis, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Salt Lake, 7 p.m

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Arizona at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

