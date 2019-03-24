AAF standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Orlando;6;1;0;.857;202;105
Birmingham;4;3;0;.571;148;124
Atlanta;2;5;0;.286;79;196
Memphis;2;5;0;.286;121;160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Antonio;5;2;0;.714;152;131
Arizona;4;3;0;.571;163;138
San Diego;3;4;0;.429;155;153
Salt Lake;2;5;0;.286;127;140
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Arizona 32, San Diego 15
Memphis 31, Birmingham 25
GAMES SATURDAY
Orlando at Memphis, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Salt Lake, 7 p.m
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Arizona at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
