Clip art football

AAF

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Birmingham 12, Salt Lake 9

Arizona 20, Memphis 18

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 37, San Antonio 29

San Diego 24, Atlanta 12

