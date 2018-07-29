Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Undeterred by skeptical fans, Thomas takes Tour title

Tour de France winner Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe Sunday during the twenty-first stage.

 AP PHOTO

Tour de France

Sunday

At Paris

21st (Final) Stage Leaders

A largely ceremonial 72.1-mile ride from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees

1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 2:46:36.

2. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

5. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.

Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 83:17:13.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.

3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.

6. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:57.

7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 7:37.

8. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:05.

9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 12:37.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 14:18.

Also

32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:23:05.

72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.

79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:47.

136. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:59:07.

145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:34:19.

Team

1. Movistar (Spain), 250:24:53.

2. Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain), 12:33 behind.

3. Sky (Britain), 31:14.

