Tour de France
Sunday
At Paris
21st (Final) Stage Leaders
A largely ceremonial 72.1-mile ride from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees
1. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 2:46:36.
2. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
5. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.
Overall Standings (Yellow Jersey)
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 83:17:13.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:51.
3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:24.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 3:22.
5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 6:08.
6. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:57.
7. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, 7:37.
8. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 9:05.
9. Ilnur Zakarin, Russia, Katusha Alpecin, 12:37.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 14:18.
Also
32. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:23:05.
72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:39:40.
79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:51:47.
136. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:59:07.
145. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:34:19.
Team
1. Movistar (Spain), 250:24:53.
2. Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain), 12:33 behind.
3. Sky (Britain), 31:14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.