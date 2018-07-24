Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cycling clip art
Buy Now

Tour de France

STAGE 16

A 135.5-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, with a descending finish following a pair of Category 1 climbs

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, 5:13:22.

2. Gorka Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, :15 behind.

3. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

4. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :18.

Also

23. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 8:52.

24. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.

44. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 11:26.

49. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 13:27.

78. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 19:05.

116. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 30:47.

144. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 31:13.

OVERALL

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 68:12:01.

2. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 1:39.

3. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:50.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:38.

5. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 3:21.

Also

38. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:00:14.

73. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:45:54.

77. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 1:50:34.

133. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 2:42:03.

147. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:16:35.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments