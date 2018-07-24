Tour de France
STAGE 16
A 135.5-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, with a descending finish following a pair of Category 1 climbs
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, 5:13:22.
2. Gorka Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, :15 behind.
3. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
4. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
5. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :18.
Also
23. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 8:52.
24. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.
44. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 11:26.
49. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 13:27.
78. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 19:05.
116. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 30:47.
144. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 31:13.
OVERALL
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 68:12:01.
2. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 1:39.
3. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:50.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:38.
5. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 3:21.
Also
38. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:00:14.
73. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:45:54.
77. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 1:50:34.
133. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 2:42:03.
147. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:16:35.
