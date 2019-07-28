Tour de France
21ST STAGE (final)
At Paris
A 79.5-mile ride from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Elysees
1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 3:04:08.
2. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.
3. Niccolo Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.
4. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
5. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
Also
43. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time. 81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :29 behind. 123. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:03.
OVERALL
1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 82:57:00.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.
4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.
5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:04.
Also
62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:12:00. 73. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:26:36. 134. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:54:51.
