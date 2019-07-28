Cycling clip art

Tour de France

21ST STAGE (final)

At Paris

A 79.5-mile ride from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Elysees

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 3:04:08.

2. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Niccolo Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.

4. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.

Also

43. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, same time. 81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :29 behind. 123. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:03.

OVERALL

1. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 82:57:00.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:11.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:31.

4. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:56.

5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:04.

Also

62. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:12:00. 73. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:26:36. 134. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:54:51.

