Tour de France
STAGE 18
A 106-mile leg from Trie-Sur-Baise to Pau with two minor climbs and a flat finish:
1. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:46:50.
2. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, Solutions Credits, same time.
3. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
4. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
5. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
Also
8. Peter Sagan, Slovaki, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
9. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.
31. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, same time.
33. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.
50. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.
98. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:17 behind.
144. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 3:56.
146. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:38.
OVERALL
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 74:21:01.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:59.
3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:31.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:47.
5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:30.
Also
35. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:08:39.
72. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:06:05.
79. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:13:24.
131. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:07:08.
146. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:46:18.
