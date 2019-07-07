Cycling clip art

Tour de France

SECOND STAGE

A 17.1-mile team time trial in Brussels from the Bruxelles Palais Royal to the Brussel Atomium

1. Jumbo-Visma, 28:57.

2. Ineos, :20 behind.

3. Deceuninck-QuickStep, :21.

4. Sunweb, :26.

5. Katusha Alpecin, same time.

6. EF Education First, :28.

7. CCC, :31.

8. Groupama-FDJ, :32.

9. Bahrain-Merida, :36.

10. Astana, :41.

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 4:51:34.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :10.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

Also

25. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, :38.

33. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :41.

76. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04.

150. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:54.

