Tour de France
SECOND STAGE
A 17.1-mile team time trial in Brussels from the Bruxelles Palais Royal to the Brussel Atomium
1. Jumbo-Visma, 28:57.
2. Ineos, :20 behind.
3. Deceuninck-QuickStep, :21.
4. Sunweb, :26.
5. Katusha Alpecin, same time.
6. EF Education First, :28.
7. CCC, :31.
8. Groupama-FDJ, :32.
9. Bahrain-Merida, :36.
10. Astana, :41.
OVERALL STANDINGS
1. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 4:51:34.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :10.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
4. Tony Martin, Germany, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
Also
25. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, :38.
33. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :41.
76. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04.
150. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:54.
