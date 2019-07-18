Tour de France
12TH STAGE
At Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France
130.2 miles to the Pyrenees from Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, with an early Category 4 climb followed by a pair of Category 1s
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:57:53.
2. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.
3. Gregor Muhlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
4. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 1:28.
5. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
8. Rui Costa, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
9. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, same time.
10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
Also
103. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 18:58. 114. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 118. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 52:26:09.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
3. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.
Also
88. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:07:14. 94. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:13:26. 162. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:56:18.
