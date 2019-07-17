Cycling clip art

Tour de France

11TH STAGE

At Toulouse, France

103.8 miles toward the Pyrenees from Albi to Toulouse, with a Category 3 and 4 climb over the first half.

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 3:51:26.

2. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Jens Debusschere, Belgium, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

6. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

7. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

9. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

10. Warren Barguil, France, ArkeaSamsic, same time.

Also

65. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, :17 behind. 68. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :19. 140. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:46.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 47:18:41.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

3. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.

Also

82. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 57:51. 88. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:04:03. 167. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:46:55.

