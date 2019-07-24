Tour de France
17TH STAGE
At Gap, France
A 124.3-mile hilly ride through the Rhone Valley from Pont du Gard to Gap, with a pair of smaller climbs over the second half of the stage
1. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:21:36.
2. Kasper Asgreen, Denmark, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :37 behind.
3. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, :41.
4. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
5. Dylan Teuns, Belgium, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
Also
17. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:53. 83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 137. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 26:34.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 69:39:16.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.
5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.
Also
72. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:35:19. 87. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:54:10. 140. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:51:36.
