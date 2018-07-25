Tour de France
STAGE 17
A 40.4-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan, the shortest stage in this year's tour, with a Hors categorie summit finish following a pair of Category 1 climbs.
1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, 2:21:27.
2. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, :28.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Sky, :47.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, :52.
5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.
Also
8. Chris Froome, Britain, Team Sky, 1:35.
27. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 9:08.
69. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 19:37.
76. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
122. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 25:48.
125. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.
OVERALL
1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 70:34:11.
2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:59.
3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:31.
4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:47.
5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:30.
Also
35. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:08:39.
73. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:04:48.
75. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:09:28.
132. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:07:08.
146. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:41:40.
