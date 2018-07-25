Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tour de France

STAGE 17

A 40.4-mile ride in the Pyrenees from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan, the shortest stage in this year's tour, with a Hors categorie summit finish following a pair of Category 1 climbs.

1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, 2:21:27.

2. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, :28.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Sky, :47.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, :52.

5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

Also

8. Chris Froome, Britain, Team Sky, 1:35.

27. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 9:08.

69. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 19:37.

76. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

122. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 25:48.

125. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

OVERALL

1. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, 70:34:11.

2. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:59.

3. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, 2:31.

4. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:47.

5. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:30.

Also

35. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, 1:08:39.

73. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:04:48.

75. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 2:09:28.

132. Taylor Phinney, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:07:08.

146. Lawson Craddock, United States, EF Education First-Drapac, 3:41:40.

