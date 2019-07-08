Cycling clip art

Tour de France

THIRD STAGE

At Epernay, France

A 133.6-mile hilly ride from Binche, Belgium to Epernay, with three Category 3 climbs and a Category 4 over the second half of the stage

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29.

2. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26 behind.

3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.

9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

Also

43. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 69. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 3:42. 120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 13:58. 151. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19.

2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.

4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.

6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

Also

14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 67. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 4:07. 126. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 14:46. 156. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:36.

