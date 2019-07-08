Tour de France
THIRD STAGE
At Epernay, France
A 133.6-mile hilly ride from Binche, Belgium to Epernay, with three Category 3 climbs and a Category 4 over the second half of the stage
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29.
2. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26 behind.
3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
Also
43. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 69. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 3:42. 120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 13:58. 151. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
Also
14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 67. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 4:07. 126. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 14:46. 156. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:36.
