Tour de France
FOURTH STAGE
At Nancy, France
A 132.7-mile flat ride from Reims to Nancy in northeastern France, with a Category 4 climb near the finish
1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:09:20.
2. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
5. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
6. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
7. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.
8. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
10. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, same time.
11. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
12. Andre Greipel, Germany, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
13. Niccolo Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.
14. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
15. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
16. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
17. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
18. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
19. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
20. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
Also
46. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 113. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, :33 behind. 156. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:45. 171. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 6:17.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 14:41:39.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
Also
14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 77. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:52. 120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 15:19. 173. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 22:53.
