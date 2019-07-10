Tour de France
FIFTH STAGE
At Colmar, France
A 109.1-mile hilly ride near the German border from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, with a pair of Category 2 climbs sandwiched by a pair of Category 3s
1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 4:02:33.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
3. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
4. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
5. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
6. Julien Simon, France, Cofidis, same time.
7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
8. Nils Politt, Germany, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
9. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
10. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
11. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
12. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, Dimension Data, same time.
13. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education First, same time.
14. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
15. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.
16. Omar Fraile, Spain, Astana, same time.
17. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
18. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
19. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, same time.
20. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
Also
30. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 64. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 92. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 8:16. 148. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:58.<
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 18:44:12.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :14.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
Also
15. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time. 72. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 5:52. 103. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 23:25. 174. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 39:51.
