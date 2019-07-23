Tour de France
16th STAGE
At Nimes, France
At 110-mile flat loop, beginning and ending in Nimes
1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 3:57:08.
2. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
3. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
5. Niccolo Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.
Also
60. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :38 behind. 85. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:38. 99. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:00.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 64:57:30.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.
5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.
Also
82. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:52:36. 84. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:54:10. 138. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:45:12.
