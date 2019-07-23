Cycling clip art

Tour de France

16th STAGE

At Nimes, France

At 110-mile flat loop, beginning and ending in Nimes

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 3:57:08.

2. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

3. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Niccolo Bonifazio, Italy, Total Direct Energie, same time.

Also

60. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, :38 behind. 85. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:38. 99. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:00.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 64:57:30.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.

3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.

5. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 2:02.

Also

82. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:52:36. 84. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 1:54:10. 138. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 2:45:12.

