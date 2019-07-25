Cycling clip art

Tour de France

18TH STAGE

At Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne, France

A 129.2-mile ride from Embrun to Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne, the the first leg in the Alps

1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, 5:34:15.

2. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:35.

3. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, 2:28.

4. Lennard Kamna, Germany, Team Sunweb, 2:58.

5. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 3:00.

Also

50. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 22:40. 57. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 63. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 25:46.

OVERALL

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 75:18:49.

2. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:30.

3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.

5. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.

Also

69. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:52:41. 83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:11:32. 133. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:12:04.

