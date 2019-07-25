Tour de France
18TH STAGE
At Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne, France
A 129.2-mile ride from Embrun to Saint-Michel-De-Maurienne, the the first leg in the Alps
1. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar Team, 5:34:15.
2. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:35.
3. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team, 2:28.
4. Lennard Kamna, Germany, Team Sunweb, 2:58.
5. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 3:00.
Also
50. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 22:40. 57. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, same time. 63. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 25:46.
OVERALL
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 75:18:49.
2. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:30.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:35.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:47.
5. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:50.
Also
69. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:52:41. 83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 2:11:32. 133. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 3:12:04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.