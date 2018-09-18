Prep
Mohawk Invitational
At Mason City
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Charles City 28, 2. Mason City 52, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 70, 4. Osage 104, St. Ansgar 112, 6. West Hancock 170
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Kiki Connell (CC), 20:12.9, 2. Emma Hoins (WSR), 20:31.1, 3. Addy Carlson (SA), 21;01.5, 4. Whitney Martin (CC), 21:17.2, 5. Hannah Thomas (MC), 21:24.7
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 33, 2. Mason City 54, 3. Charles City 57, 4. Osage 96.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Sam Kepford (WSR), 17:15.4, 2. Michael Rowe (MC0, 17:28.6, 3. Christian Rodriguez (MC), 17:42.5, 4. Seth Hershey (SA), 17:47.9. 5. Caleb Sledd (Osage), 18:02.2.
