Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art running

Prep

Mohawk Invitational

At Mason City

Girls

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Charles City 28, 2. Mason City 52, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 70, 4. Osage 104, St. Ansgar 112, 6. West Hancock 170

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Kiki Connell (CC), 20:12.9, 2. Emma Hoins (WSR), 20:31.1, 3. Addy Carlson (SA), 21;01.5, 4. Whitney Martin (CC), 21:17.2, 5. Hannah Thomas (MC), 21:24.7

Boys

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 33, 2. Mason City 54, 3. Charles City 57, 4. Osage 96.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Sam Kepford (WSR), 17:15.4, 2. Michael Rowe (MC0, 17:28.6, 3. Christian Rodriguez (MC), 17:42.5, 4. Seth Hershey (SA), 17:47.9. 5. Caleb Sledd (Osage), 18:02.2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments