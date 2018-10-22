Prep girls
All-Mississippi Valley Conference
Mississippi Division
FIRST TEAM -- Claire Edmondson (Dubuque Senior), jr., Lillian Schmidt (Dubuque Senior), so., Reagan Gorman (CR Washington), sr., Rowan Boulter (Iowa City High), fr., Isabelle Gorton (Senior), so., Gabby Cortez (CR Prairie), fr., Laurdyn Meyer (CR Prairie), so.
SECOND TEAM -- Esti Brady (City High), jr., Kendall White (CR Prairie), so., Kendall White (CR Prairie), so., Makenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), jr., Ashley Donovan (Senior), sr., Lucia Nelson (Senior), so, Lilly Reynolds (City High), so., Jae Dancer (City High), so.
HONORABLE MENTION (Cedar Falls only) -- Paige Wageman, fr., Jules Fromm, so.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Claire Edmondson (Senior).
Valley Division
FIRST TEAM -- Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), fr., Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar), so., Deniz Ince (Iowa City West), sr., Gabby Moran (Dub. Wahlert), so., McKenzie Logan (Liberty), so., Chloe Skidmore (Linn-Mar), so., Hannah Brown (Dub. Hempstead), jr.
SECOND TEAM -- Kiara Malloy-Salgado (IC West), so., Maddy Negley (IC West), so., Briana McLaughlin (CR Kennedy), sr., Ellie Meyer (Wahlert), fr., Alix Oliver (Wahlert), so., Emma Holesinger (Hempstead)m, sr., Lauren Gray (CR Kennedy), so.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ashlyn Keeney (IC Liberty).
Prep boys
All-Mississippi Valley Conference
Mississippi Division
FIRST TEAM -- Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie), jr., Brandon Conrad (Cedar Falls), sr., Isaiah Schaetzle (Dub. Senior), jr., Paul Schneidermann (CR Washington), sr., Max Locher (CR Washington), jr., Khory Nobles (CR Washington), sr., Colton LaGrance (CR Prairie), sr.
SECOND TEAM -- Eli Smith (Cedar Falls), so., Michael Goodenbour (Cedar Falls), so., Lewis Kleman (CR Washington), jr.m, Andrew Bickford (CR Prairie), so., Jack Renning (CR Xavier), jr., Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), fr., Connor Kilgore (Dub. Senior), so.
HONORABLE MENTION (Cedar Falls only): Alex Mujica, so., Ethan Kober, jr.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie).
Valley Division
FIRST TEAM -- Kolby Greiner (IC West), sr., Jacob Green (CR Kennedy), jr., Ben Hermiston (Dub. Hempstead), sr., Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), jr., David Holesinger (Dub. Hempstead), sr., Ryan Winger (Dub. Hempstead), o., Mason Suarez (Dub. Hempstead), so.
SECOND TEAM -- Cadin Evans (Linn-Mar), jr., Owen Maloney (Dub. Hempstead), so., Matt Jungk (Dub. Hempstead), jr., Ken Wilbur (IC West), sr., Jacob Hocking (Dub. Wahlert), jr., Nathan Munshower (Dub. Wahlert), so., Peter Woodward (IC Liberty), jr.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kolby Greiner (IC West).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.