All-Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Division

FIRST TEAM -- Claire Edmondson (Dubuque Senior), jr., Lillian Schmidt (Dubuque Senior), so., Reagan Gorman (CR Washington), sr., Rowan Boulter (Iowa City High), fr., Isabelle Gorton (Senior), so., Gabby Cortez (CR Prairie), fr., Laurdyn Meyer (CR Prairie), so.

SECOND TEAM -- Esti Brady (City High), jr., Kendall White (CR Prairie), so., Kendall White (CR Prairie), so., Makenzie Michael (Cedar Falls), jr., Ashley Donovan (Senior), sr., Lucia Nelson (Senior), so, Lilly Reynolds (City High), so., Jae Dancer (City High), so.

HONORABLE MENTION (Cedar Falls only) -- Paige Wageman, fr., Jules Fromm, so. 

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Claire Edmondson (Senior). 

Valley Division

FIRST TEAM -- Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), fr., Micah Poellet (Linn-Mar), so., Deniz Ince (Iowa City West), sr., Gabby Moran (Dub. Wahlert), so., McKenzie Logan (Liberty), so., Chloe Skidmore (Linn-Mar), so., Hannah Brown (Dub. Hempstead), jr.

SECOND TEAM -- Kiara Malloy-Salgado (IC West), so., Maddy Negley (IC West), so., Briana McLaughlin (CR Kennedy), sr., Ellie Meyer (Wahlert), fr., Alix Oliver (Wahlert), so., Emma Holesinger (Hempstead)m, sr., Lauren Gray (CR Kennedy), so. 

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ashlyn Keeney (IC Liberty). 

Prep boys

All-Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Division

FIRST TEAM -- Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie), jr., Brandon Conrad (Cedar Falls), sr., Isaiah Schaetzle (Dub. Senior), jr., Paul Schneidermann (CR Washington), sr., Max Locher (CR Washington), jr., Khory Nobles (CR Washington), sr., Colton LaGrance (CR Prairie), sr.

SECOND TEAM -- Eli Smith (Cedar Falls), so., Michael Goodenbour (Cedar Falls), so., Lewis Kleman (CR Washington), jr.m, Andrew Bickford (CR Prairie), so., Jack Renning (CR Xavier), jr., Brayden Burnett (Cedar Falls), fr., Connor Kilgore (Dub. Senior), so.

HONORABLE MENTION (Cedar Falls only): Alex Mujica, so., Ethan Kober, jr. 

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jack Pendergast (CR Prairie).

Valley Division

FIRST TEAM -- Kolby Greiner (IC West), sr., Jacob Green (CR Kennedy), jr., Ben Hermiston (Dub. Hempstead), sr., Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), jr., David Holesinger (Dub. Hempstead), sr., Ryan Winger (Dub. Hempstead), o., Mason Suarez (Dub. Hempstead), so.

SECOND TEAM -- Cadin Evans (Linn-Mar), jr., Owen Maloney (Dub. Hempstead), so., Matt Jungk (Dub. Hempstead), jr., Ken Wilbur (IC West), sr., Jacob Hocking (Dub. Wahlert), jr., Nathan Munshower (Dub. Wahlert), so., Peter Woodward (IC Liberty), jr.

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Kolby Greiner (IC West). 

