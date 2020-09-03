Cross Country: Prep summaries

Prep
Pine Lake Run
Boys
Team standings – 1. Grundy Center 44, 2. East Marshall 50, 3. Hudson 71, 4. Dike-New Hartford 86, 5. South Hardin 141, 6. BCLUW 169, 7. West Marshall 175, 8. Aplington-Parkersburg 193, 9 Green Mountain-Garwin 2523.
Top-five individuals – 1. Nicolas Thompson (WM), 18:04.1, 2. Kenny Day (GC), 18:10.8, 3. Joseph Terrones (EM), 18:36.6, 4. Paul Brockett (GC), 19:31.0, 5. Kalbe Grant (EM), 19:32.3.
Girls
Team standings -- 1. Hudson 45, 2. Gilbert 46, 3. Dike-New Hartford 70, 4. West Marshall 108, 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 128, 6. East Marshall 165, 7. Grundy Center 179, 8. South Hardin 227.
Top-five individuals – 1. Addison Grady (Hudson), 21:22.8, 2. Taylor Kvale (DNH), 21:445.9, 3. Sophie Vanderpool (Gilbert), 22:05.08, 4. Abby McGuire (Gilbert), 22:18.9, 5. Emelia Hauser (WM), 22:23.4
Trent Smith Invitational
Charles City
(No team scores kept)
Boys
Top-five finishers -- 1. Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 17:04.7, 2. Breyden Christensen (Mason City), 17:45.1, 3. Justin Nibaur (Crestwood), 17:56.0, 4. Owen Almelien (North Butler), 18:09.5, 5. Ethan Mast (Crestwood), 18:19.8.
Girls
Top-five finishers -- Kiki Connell (Charles City), 18:52.0, 2. Billie Wagner (South Winneshiek), 20:10.6, 3. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley), 20:32.8, 4. Chloe Matthews (Nashua-Plainfield), 21:24.1, 5. Kyleigh Foster (Crestwood), 21:24.8.
