Prep girls
NE Iowa Conference
At Waverly
Team standings -- 1. Decorah 48, 2. Charles City 52, 3. Crestwood (Cresco) 60, 4. Waukon 87, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 109, 6. New Hampton 180.
Individual leaders -- 1. Cassidy Ihns (Crest) 20:10, 2. Kiki Connell (CC) 20;25, 3. Emma Hoins (W-SR) 20:28, 4. Hope Dohlman (Crest) 21:13. 5. Maddy Waters (Wau) 21:26, 6. Leila Johnson (Dec) 21:35, 7. Shayla Betts (Dec) 21:43, 8. Whitney Martin (CC) 21:54, 9. Lydia Staudt (CC) 22:01, 10. Brooke Courtney (Dec) 22:02.
Prep boys
NE Iowa Conference
At Waverly
Team standings -- 1. Decorah 26, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 71, 3. Charles City 80, 4. Crestwood (Cresco) 94, 5. Waukon 136, 6. New Hampton 154, 7. Oelwein 193.
Individual leaders -- 1. Gus Hayes (Dec) 17:35, 2. Brady Hogan (Dec) 18:03, 3. Mason Deeter (CC) 18:22, 4. Sam Kepford (W-SR) 18:29, 5. Nolan Usher (N. Hamp.) 18:36, 6. Spencer Peterson (Dec) 18:50, 7. Justin Nibaur (Crest) 18:53, 8. Brayden Krivachek (Dec) 18:59, 9. Noah Lovelace (Dec) 18:59, 10. Pat Bockman (Dec) 19:05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.