Prep girls

NE Iowa Conference

At Waverly

Team standings -- 1. Decorah 48, 2. Charles City 52, 3. Crestwood (Cresco) 60, 4. Waukon 87, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 109, 6. New Hampton 180.

Individual leaders -- 1. Cassidy Ihns (Crest) 20:10, 2. Kiki Connell (CC) 20;25, 3. Emma Hoins (W-SR) 20:28, 4. Hope Dohlman (Crest) 21:13. 5. Maddy Waters (Wau) 21:26, 6. Leila Johnson (Dec) 21:35, 7. Shayla Betts (Dec) 21:43, 8. Whitney Martin (CC) 21:54, 9. Lydia Staudt (CC) 22:01, 10. Brooke Courtney (Dec) 22:02.

Prep boys

NE Iowa Conference

At Waverly

Team standings -- 1. Decorah 26, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 71, 3. Charles City 80, 4. Crestwood (Cresco) 94, 5. Waukon 136, 6. New Hampton 154, 7. Oelwein 193.

Individual leaders -- 1. Gus Hayes (Dec) 17:35, 2. Brady Hogan (Dec) 18:03, 3. Mason Deeter (CC) 18:22, 4. Sam Kepford (W-SR) 18:29, 5. Nolan Usher (N. Hamp.) 18:36, 6. Spencer Peterson (Dec) 18:50, 7. Justin Nibaur (Crest) 18:53, 8. Brayden Krivachek (Dec) 18:59, 9. Noah Lovelace (Dec) 18:59, 10. Pat Bockman (Dec) 19:05.

