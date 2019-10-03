clip art cross country

Prep girls

At Jesup

Team standings -- 1. Denver 90, 2. Starmont 116, 3. Kee (Lansing) 120, 4. Benton (Van Horne) 129, 5. Jesup 133, 6. Dike-New Hartford 148, 7. Hudson 159, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 163, 9. Central Community 180, 10. North Linn 187, 11. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 312, 12. New Hampton 352, 13. Union (La Porte City) 359, 14. Wapsie Valley 371, 15. MFL/MarMac 380, 16. Oelwein 448.

Individual leaders -- 1. Emma Hoins (W-SR) 19:00.8, 2. Grace Beck (Denver) 19:28.1, 3. Kenna Meisgeier (Starmont) 19:34.7, 4. Haley Meyer (Kee) 19:41.2, 5. Amanda Treptow (Jesup) 19:476.8, 6. Amber Homan (Denver) 19:49.2, 7. Chloe Ristau (Denver) 19:53.7, 8. Taylor Kvale (Dike-NH) 20:08.2, 9. Natalie O'Connor (Jesup) 20:13.1, 10. Addison Grady (Hudson) 20:20.1

Prep boys

At Jesup

Team standings -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 60, 2. Maquoketa Valley 61, 3. Denver 85, 4. Union  (La Porte City) 143, 5. Jesup 161, 6. Starmont 165, 7. Benton (Van Horne) 175, 8. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 187, 9. Hudson 260, 10. Dike-New Hartford 271, 11. Oelwein 333, 12. North Linn 346, 13. New Hampton 356, 14. Edgewood-Colesburg 361, 15. MFL/MarMac 384, 16. Don Bosco 394, 17. Wapsie Vallejy 498.

Individual leaders -- 1. Lake LeBahn (Union) 16:29.6, 2. Andrew Cummer (W-SR) 17:04.3, 3. Conlee Lyons (Denver) 17:23.2, 4. Cy Huber (Maq. Valley) 17:25.1, 5. Sam Hansen (Hudson) 17:27.7, 6. Lane Hennings (Union) 17:33.6, 7. Nick Kepford (W-SR) 17:33.7, 8. Ethyn Chestnut (W-SR) 17:34.2, 9. Sam Schildroth (GC/G-R) 17:34.2, 10. Trey Schulte (Benton) 17:35.5.

