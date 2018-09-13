Prep boys
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
Class 4A -- 1. Tim Sindt (Ankeny), 2. Kolby Greiner (I.C. West), 3. Will Ode (W.D.M. Dowling), 4. Jack Pendergast (C.R. Prairie), 5. Jacob Green (C.R. Kennedy), 6. Sam Hall (W.D.M. Dowling), 7. Gabriel Vicker (Ank. Centennial), 8. Payton Marrs (Urbandale), 9. Cole Schroeder (W.D.M. Dowling), 10. Moe Smith Waukee). ... 15. Brandon Conrad (Cedar Falls).
Class 3A -- 1. Reese Tyler (Gilbert), 2. Cody Mertens (Mt. Pleasant), 3. Sam Kepford (Waverly-S.R.), 4. Nate Mueller (ADM), 5. Harrison Vanderlinden (Marion), 6. Gus Hayes (Decorah), 7. Quinton Orr (Humboldt), 8. Trey Engel (Algona), 9. Mathew Cunningham (Grinnell), 10. Carter Logue (Carlisle).
Class 2A -- 1. Reece Smith (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), 2. Joe Anderson (George-Little Rock/Central Lyon), 3. Jerry Jorgenson (Treynor), 4. Spencer Moon (S. Central Calhoun), 5. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 6. Lake Lebahn (Union), 7. Eric Heibult (Sheldon), 8. Jordan Hustak (Missouri Valley), 9. Caleb Shumacher (Tipton), 10. Joseph Schoonhoven (Unity Christian).
Class 1A -- 1. Sean McDermott (Madrid), 2. Buddy Darting (Wilton), 3. Grant Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 4. Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland), 5. Noah Nelson (ACGC), 6. Quinton Grove (S. Hamilton), 7. Logan Peters (S. Hamilton), 8. Joshua Baudler (Nodaway Valley), 9. Stephen Ringo (M.C. Newman), 10. Carson Rygh (Lake Mills). ... 17. Paul Hageman (South Winneshiek), 20. Alan Jackson (Hudson).
Prep girls
INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS
Class 4A -- 1. Brooke McKee (Johnston), 2. Ashlynn Keeney (I.C. Liberty), 3. Micah Poellett (Linn-Mar), 4. Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), 5. Camille Jackson (Ames), 6. Kaia Downs (S.C. East), 7. Grace Larkins (SE Polk), 8. Reagan Gorman (C.R. Washington), 9. Sydney Schaffer (Waukee), 10. Kate Timboe (W.D.M. Dowling). ... 24. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls).
Class 3A -- 1. Adrianna Katcher (Center Pt.-Urbana), 2. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 3. Gabby Moran (Dub. Wahlert), 4. Bryce Gidel (Humboldt), 5. Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 6. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 7. Amber Aesoph (S.C. Heelan), 8. Kourtney Delperdang (Spirit Lake), 9. Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic), 10. Aunna Huseman (Dub. Wahlert) ... 11. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock), 13. Aubrie Fisher (Iowa Falls-Alden).
Class 2A -- 1. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie), 2. Emily Staal (Springville-Central), 3. Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg), 4. Janelle Staal (Springville-Central), 5. Cassidy Ihns (Crestwood), 6. Ella Waddle (Panorama), 7. Mitzi Evans (Mid-Prairie), 8. Magan Christopherson (Okoboji), 9. Whitney Minderhoud (West. Christian), 10. Allison Renfro (Mediapolis). ... 12. Hope Dohlmann (Crestwood), 13. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), 19. Amanda Treptow (Jesup).
Class 1A -- 1. Emma Lucas (Bedford), 2. Kate Crawford (ACGC), 3. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center), 4. Taylor Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), 5. Grace Beck (Denver), 6. Kori Wedeking (Clarksville), 7. Jenna Twait (Hudson), 8. Alexis Post (Riverside), 9. Cheyenne Shaw (N. Mahaska), 10. Katie Brennan (Kee Lansing). ... 13. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley).
