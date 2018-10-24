Prep girls
IATC rankings
TEAM
Class 4A -- 1. Waukee, 2. Southeast Polk, 3. West Des Moines Valley, 4. Johnston, 5. Dubuque Senior, 6. Pleasant Valley, 7. West Des Moines Dowling, 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9. Iowa City West, 10. Des Moines Roosevelt.
Class 3A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. Ballard, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 4. Pella, 5. Harlan, 6. Sioux City Heelan, 7. Glenwood, 8. Charles City, 9. North Polk, 10. Decorah.
Class 2A -- 1. Mid-Prairie, 2. Williamsburg, 3. WC-Kingsley-Pierson, 4. Jesup, 5. Panorama, 6. Cascade, 7. Crestwood, 8. Danville, 9. Waukon, 10. Dike-New Hartford ... 12. Aplington-Parkersburg.
Class 1A -- 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Iowa City Regina, 3. Kee (Lansing), 4. Denver, 5. Hudson, 6. North Linn, 7. Starmont, 8. Pekin, 9. East Marshall, 10. Marquette.
INDIVIDUAL
Class 4A -- 1. Ashlynn Keeney (I.C. Liberty), 2. Micah Poellett (Linn-Mar), 3. Claire Edmonson (Dub. Senior), 4. Lily Schmidt (Dub. Senior), 5. Mattison Plummer (SE Polk) ...
Class 3A -- 1. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle), 2. Adrianna Katcher (Center Pt.-Urbana), 3. Jannette Scraft (Glenwood), 4. Bryce Gidel (Humboldt), 5. Gabby Moran (Dub. Wahlert) ... 6. Aubrie Fisher (Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR), 14. Kiki Connell (Charles City), 22. Ellie Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR), 24. Emma Hoins (Waverly-Shell Rock).
Class 2A -- 1. Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie), 2. Emily Staal (Springville-Central), 3. Sophia Jungling (Aplington-Parkersburg), 4. Cassidy Ihns (Crestwood), 5. Ella Waddle (Panorama) ... 9. Hope Dohlman (Crestwood), 11. Taylor Kvale (Dike-New Hartford), 16. Natalie O'Connor (Jesup), 18. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 21. Emily Treptow (Jesup).
Class 1A -- 1. Peyton Pogge (Tri-Center), 2. Taylor Sporrer (Logan-Magnolia), 3. Jalyssa Blazek (Turkey Valley), 4. Emma Lucas (Bedford), 5. Kate Crawford (ACGC) ... 9. Grace Beck (Denver), 12. Addy Carlson (St. Ansgar), 13. Jenna Twait (Hudson), 29. Kori Wedeking (Clarksville).
Prep boys
IATC rankings
TEAM
Class 4A -- 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 4. Waukee, 5. Johnston, 6. Ankeny, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington, 8. Cedar Falls, 9. Iowa City West, 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Class 3A -- 1. Gilbert, 2. Carlisle, 3. Clear Creek-Amana, 4. Marion, 5. Decorah, 6. Pella, 7. Dubuque Wahlert, 8. Dallas Center-Grimes, 9. Grinnell, 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Class 2A -- 1. Tipton, 2. Sioux Center, 3. Bellevue 4. Roland-Story, 5. Okoboji, 6. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 7. Monticello, 8. Davis County, 9. Camanche, 10. Williamsburg ... 11. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 13. South Hardin.
Class 1A -- 1. Madrid, 2. Calamus-Wheatland, 3. South Hamilton, 4. Earlham, 5. Nodaway, 6. Sibley, 7. BCLUW, 8. South Winneshiek, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 10. Denver.
INDIVIDUAL
Class 4A -- 1. Tim Sindt (Ankeny), 2. Jack Pendergast (C.R. Prairie), 3. Sam Hall (W.D.M. Dowling), 4. Kolby Greiner (I.C. West), 5. Jacob Green (C.R. Kennedy) ... 12. Brandon Conrad (Cedar Falls).
Class 3A -- 1. Rees Tyler (Gilbert), 2. Cody Mertens (Mt. Pleasant), 3. Nate Mueller (ADM), 4. Nathan Patel (Gilbert), 5. Quinton Orr (Humboldt) ... 8. Sam Kepford (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9. Gus Hayes (Decorah), 21. Brady Hogan (Decorah).
Class 2A -- 1. Reece Smith (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), 2. Jerry Jorgenson (Treynor), 3. Joe Anderson (George-Little Rock/Central Lyon), 4. Bradhy Griebel (Bellevue), 5. Caleb Schumacher (Tipton) ... 7. Chandler Douglas (N. Fayette Valley), 12. Lake LeBahn (Union Community), 27. Sawyer Loger (Dike-New Hartford).
Class 1A -- 1. Sean McDermott (Madrid), 2. Will Roder (LeMars Gehlen), 3. Joshua Baudler (Nodaway Valley), 4. Carson Rygh (Lake Mills), 5. Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) ... 8. Paul Hageman (South Winneshiek), 20. Emmett Schwartzhoff (South Winneshiek), 22. Owen Dawson (Valley Lutheran), 29. Seth Hershey (St. Ansgar).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.