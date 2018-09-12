Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Prep boys

Class 4A -- 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Waukee, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 5. Ankeny, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7. Iowa City West, 8. Ankeny Centennial, 9. West Des Moines Valley, 10. Cedar Falls, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12. Johnston, 13. Ames, 14. Dubuque Senior, 15. Southeast Polk.

Class 3A -- 1. Gilbert, 2. Carlisle, 3. Marion, 4. Clear Creek-Amana, 5. Dallas Center_Grimes, 6. Grinnell, 7. Decorah, 8. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 9. Pella, 10. LeMars, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12. Benton Community, 13. Center Point-Urbana, 14. Nevada, 15. MOC-Floyd Valley.

Class 2A -- 1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 2. Tipton, 3. Sioux Center, 4. Unity Christian, 5. South Hardin, 6. Okoboji, 7. Monticello, 8. Sheldon, 9. Bellevue, 10. Crestwood, 11. Des Moines Christian, 12. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 13. Dike-New Hartford, 14. Camanche, 15. Waukon.

Class 1A -- 1. Madrid, 2. Nodaway Valley, 3. South Hamilton, 4. Mason City Newman, 5. Pekin, 6. Calamus-Wheatland, 7. South Winneshiek, 8. Central Springs, 9. Earlham, 10. Maquoketa Valley, 11. St. Edmond, 12. Denver, 13. Starmont, 14. ACGC, 15. Tri-Center.

Prep girls

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston, 2. Waukee, 3. Dubuque Senior, 4. Southeast Polk, 5. West Des Moines Dowling, 6. West Des Moines Valley, 7. Pleasant Valley, 8. Des Moines Roosevelt, 9. Ankeny Centennial, 10. Iowa City West, 11, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 12. Iowa City Liberty, 13. Urbandale, 14. Iowa City High, 15. Dubuque Hempstead.

Class 3A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. LeMars, 3. Ballard, 4. Harlan, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6. Solon, 7. Pella, 8. Spencer, 9. Glenwood, 10. Carlisle, 11. Atlantic, 12. Grinnell, 13. North Polk, 14. Decorah, 15. Norwalk.

Class 2A -- 1. Mid-Prairie, 2. Crestwood, 3. Panorama, 4. Kingsley-Pierson-WC, 5. Jesup, 6. Williamsburg, 7. Springville-Central City, 8. Okoboji, 9. Cascade, 10. Unity Christian, 11. Waukon, 12. Danville-New London, 13. Monticello, 14. Dike-New Hartford, 15. Emmetsburg.

Class 1A - 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Kee (Lansing), 3. Iowa City Regina, 4. Hudson, 5. Denver, 6. Pekin, 7. Mason City Newman, 8. South Winneshiek, 9. North Linn, 10. Ridgeview, 11. Earlham, 12. Starmont, 13. AHSTW, 14. St. Edmond, 15. Marquette.

