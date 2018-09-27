Prep boys
IATC rankings
Class 4A -- 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 3. Waukee, 4. Pleasant Valley, 5. Ankeny, 6. Cedar Falls, 7. Johnston, 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9. Iowa City West, 10. West Des Moines Valley, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 13. Dubuque Senior, 14. Indianola, 15. Southeast Polk (Runnells).
Class 3A -- 1. Gilbert, 2. Clear Creek-Amana, 3. Carlisle, 4. Marion, 5. Dallas Center-Grimes, 6. Decorah, 7. Humboldt, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock, 9. Dubuque Wahlert, 10. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 11. LeMars, 12. Benton Community (Van Horne), 13. Grinnell, 14. Glenwood, 15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Class 2A -- 1. Tipton, 2. Sioux Center, 3. GLR/Central Lyon, 4. Unity Christian, 5. Okoboji Milford, 6. Bellevue, 7. Camanche, 8. Monticello, 9. Sheldon, 10. Roland-Story, 11. Williamsburg, 12. Crestwood (Cresco), 13. Des Moines Christian, 14. Waukon, 15. South Hardin (Eldora).
Class 1A -- 1. Madrid, 2. Nodaway Valley, 3. Mason City Newman, 4. Calamus-Wheatland, 5. Sibley, 6. South Hamilton (Jewell), 7. Pekin, 8. South Winneshiek (Calmar), 9. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi), 10. Earlham, 11. BCLUW (Conrad), 12. Denver, 13. West Fork (Sheffield), 14. ACGC, 15. Central Springs.
Prep girls
IATC rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston, 2. Waukee, 3. Dubuque Senior, 4. Southeast Polk (Runnells), 5. Iowa City West, 6. West Des Moines Dowling, 7. West Des Moines Valley, 8. Pleasant Valley, 9. Des Moines Roosevelt,10. Iowa City High, 11. Ankeny Centennial, 12. Urbandale, 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 14. Dubuque Hempstead, 15. Bettendorf.
Class 3A -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 2. Harlan, 3. Ballard, 4. Glenwood, 5. Pella, 6. Spencer, 7. Dallas Center-Grimes, 8. Solon, 9. Atlantic, 10. Grinnell, 11. Carlisle, 12. Decorah, 13. Charles City, 14. North Polk (Alleman), 15. LeMars.
Class 2A -- 1. Crestwood (Cresco), 2. Williamsburg, 3. Panorama, 4. Mid-Prairie (Wellman), 5. Kingsley-Pierson/WC, 6. Jesup, 7. Waukon, 8. Cascade, 9. Central City-Springville, 10. Okoboji Milford, 11. Dike-New Hartford, 12. Monticello, 13. Danville-New London, 14. Unity Christian, 15. Tipton.
Class 1A -- 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Kee (Lansing), 3. Iowa City Regina, 4. Denver, 5. Hudson, 6. South Winneshiek (Calmar), 7. Pekin, 8. Mason City Newman, 9. Starmont (Arlington), 10. North Linn (Troy Mills), 11. Earlham, 12. Ridgeview, 13. West Fork (Sheffield), 14. AHSTW, 15. ACGC.
