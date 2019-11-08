College football TV schedule
11 a.m. -- Penn State at Minnesota (KCRG)
11 a.m. -- Maryland at Ohio State (KFXA)
11 a.m. -- Purdue at Northwestern (BTN)
11 a.m. -- Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)
11 a.m. -- East Carolina at SMU (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- Baylor at TCU (FS1)
2:30 p.m. -- LSU at Alabama (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- USC at Arizona State (KCRG)
2:30 p.m. -- Kansas State at Texas (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Miami (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Princeton at Dartmouth (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. -- Illinois at Michigan (FS1)
3 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin (KFXA)
4 p.m. -- Indiana State at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2)
6 p.m. -- Missouri at Georgia (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- Appalachian State at South Carolina (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. -- Clemson at North Carolina State (KCRG)
7 p.m. -- Iowa State at Oklahoma (KFXA)
9:15 p.m. -- Wyoming at Boise State (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- Nevada at San Diego State (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.