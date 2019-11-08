Clip art football

College football TV schedule

11 a.m. -- Penn State at Minnesota (KCRG)

11 a.m. -- Maryland at Ohio State (KFXA)

11 a.m. -- Purdue at Northwestern (BTN)

11 a.m. -- Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN2)

11 a.m. -- East Carolina at SMU (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- Baylor at TCU (FS1)

2:30 p.m. -- LSU at Alabama (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- USC at Arizona State (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. -- Kansas State at Texas (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- Louisville at Miami (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Princeton at Dartmouth (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. -- Illinois at Michigan (FS1)

3 p.m. -- Iowa at Wisconsin (KFXA)

4 p.m. -- Indiana State at Northern Iowa (KCRG 9.2)

6 p.m. -- Missouri at Georgia (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- Appalachian State at South Carolina (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. -- Clemson at North Carolina State (KCRG)

7 p.m. -- Iowa State at Oklahoma (KFXA)

9:15 p.m. -- Wyoming at Boise State (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. -- Nevada at San Diego State (ESPN2)

