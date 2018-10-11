Try 1 month for 99¢
GAMES SATURDAY

BIG 12 West Virginia at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Baylor at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 11 a.m.

BIG TEN

Iowa at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St.,11 a.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Illinois 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

Northern Iowa at South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at South Dakota St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota St. at Western Illinois, 6 p.m.

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana at Northern St., 1 p.m.

Minot St. at MSU-Mankato, 1 p.m.

MSU-Moorhead at Wayne St., 1 p.m.

Saint Cloud St. at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m.

Winona St. at Minn. Crookston, 1 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. at Minn. Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Concordia-SP at U-Mary, 2 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Upper Iowa, 2:05 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista at Luther, 1 p.m.

Nebraska Wesleyan at Loras, 1 p.m.

Simpson at Central, 1 p.m.

Wartburg at Coe, 1 p.m.

IOWA COLLEGE

Concordia (Neb) at Briar Cliff, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

Culver-Stockton at William Penn, 2 p.m.

Dordt at Dakota Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Graceland at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Grand View at Peru St., 11 a.m.

Knox at Grinnell, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Drake. 1 p.m.

Waldorf at Valley City St.,1 p.m.

Doane at Morningside, 1:30 p.m.

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dodge City CC at Iowa Central CC, 12 p.m.

Fort Scott CC at Ellsworth CC, 1 p.m.

Independence CC at Iowa Western CC, 1 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE

GAMES TODAY

6 p.m. — South Florida at Tulsa (ESPN)

8 p.m. — Air Force at San Diego State (CBSSN)

9 p.m. — Arizona at Utah (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern (KCRG)

11 a.m. — Minnesota at Ohio State (FS1)

11 a.m. — Florida at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Maryland (BTN)

11 a.m. — Iowa at Indiana (ESPN2)

11 a.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ESPNU)

11:30 a.m. — Louisville at Boston College (FSM)

1:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (KWWL)

2:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Penn State (BTN)

2:30 p.m. — Georgia at LSU (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. — Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. — Washington at Oregon (KCRG)

2:30 p.m. — Central Florida at Memphis (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. — Army at San Jose State (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Illinois (FS1)

6 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama (ESPN)

6 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa State (FS1)

6 p.m. — Houston at East Carolina (CBSSN)

6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Michigan (KCRG)

9:15 p.m. — Hawaii at BYU (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. — Colorado at USC (FS1)

